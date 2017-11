Grunder-Oakley Films Now Available for Viewing on Vimeo

DEAD MAKER

-- Grunder-Oakley Productions, Encino, Calif.-based producers of first-run motion pictures, has announced that four of the company's recent productions are now available for viewing on Vimeo, a video sharing platform launched in 2004 by a dedicated group of filmmakers. Today, Vimeo has over 14 million members – most of them artists in film, animation, music and other works of art – who use Vimeo as a way to share and promote their work.According to partner Steve Oakley, the following Gunder Oakley pictures are now available for Vimeo screening: "Waiting for Dracula," "Natural Born Filmmakers,""Dead Maker," and "The Unhandymen."States Oakley: "Two platforms clearly stand out when it comes to hosting online videos: YouTube and Vimeo. While Vimeo is much smaller, of course, it is a 'niche' community comprised of dedicated film enthusiasts."Oakley continues: "Vimeo can be best described as 'an intimate and fully engaged community – a network of people who are wcj genuinely interested in film quality.' With our films available on Vimeo, we know our work is being seen by people who will appreciate it."Oakley adds: "We also look forward to constructive criticism from the comments section on Vimeo. These will certainly provide us a guide for the production of even more entertaining films in the future."Please visit the Grunder-Oakley Vimeo site at: https://vimeo.com/ steveoakleyfilms