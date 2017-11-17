 
News By Tag
* Grunder-Oakley
* Vimeo
* Films
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Grunder-Oakley Films Now Available for Viewing on Vimeo

 
 
DEAD MAKER
DEAD MAKER
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Nov. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Grunder-Oakley Productions, Encino, Calif.-based producers of first-run motion pictures, has announced that four of the company's recent productions are now available for viewing on Vimeo, a video sharing platform launched in 2004 by a dedicated group of filmmakers. Today, Vimeo has over 14 million members – most of them artists in film, animation, music and other works of art – who use Vimeo as a way to share and promote their work.

According to partner Steve Oakley, the following Gunder Oakley pictures are now available for Vimeo screening:  "Waiting for Dracula," "Natural Born Filmmakers," "Dead Maker," and "The Unhandymen."

States Oakley:  "Two platforms clearly stand out when it comes to hosting online videos: YouTube and Vimeo.  While Vimeo is much smaller, of course, it is a 'niche' community comprised of dedicated film enthusiasts."

Oakley continues:  "Vimeo can be best described as 'an intimate and fully engaged community – a network of people who are wcj genuinely interested in film quality.'  With our films available on Vimeo, we know our work is being seen by people who will appreciate it."

Oakley adds:  "We also look forward to constructive criticism from the comments section on Vimeo.  These will certainly provide us a guide for the production of even more entertaining films in the future."

Please visit the Grunder-Oakley Vimeo site at: https://vimeo.com/steveoakleyfilms

Contact
Grunder-Oakley Productions
***@eyeonentertainment.org
End
Source:Grunder-Oakley Productions
Email:***@eyeonentertainment.org Email Verified
Tags:Grunder-Oakley, Vimeo, Films
Industry:Arts
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eye on Entertainment News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share