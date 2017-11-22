News By Tag
DiSTI Corporation to Demonstrate Integrated Virtual and Mixed Reality Solutions at I/ITSEC 2017
DiSTI will showcase an industry first multiplatform Team-based Virtual Maintenance Trainer™ Powered by VE Studio® and introduce GL Studio® 6.1 at I/ITSEC 2017, booth #1281
The original UH-72 VMT was developed for the Western Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (WAATS) and PEO-STRI by DiSTI Professional Services utilizing VE Studio; the world's leading 3D development and production platform specially designed for virtual training. The initial VMT program deliverables included an end to end solution for requirements analysis and traceability, design, development and test in a classroom environment and "reach-back"
VE Studio is the only technology platform that enables organizations to develop, publish and manage training content for multiple end user devices from a single development and delivery platform. Leveraging VE Studio provides customers a significant benefit in Total Cost of Ownership by overall reductions in time and cost when they want to modify procedures or take advantage of changes in device technology.
"Our clients have been very pleased with the results they are seeing with trainers delivered on the VE Studio platform. The interactive team-based virtual training solution on display at I/ITSEC demonstrates the power of VE Studio's delivery capabilities our customers have come to expect as we look for ways to improve engagement and student readiness while driving down the costs of training delivery," Joe Swinski, President, DiSTI Corporation.
DiSTI will also be showcasing their latest release of GL Studio which builds upon its industry leading User Interface development capabilities. GL Studio 6.1 now includes DirectX integration;
DiSTI will also hold its annual partner conference with keynote speaker Mike Blades of Frost & Sullivan on Monday November, 27th at the Rosen Centre Hotel at 10:30am. This invitation only event is for DiSTI distributors, integrators, and strategic partners. For more information, please contact sales@disti.com.
I/ITSEC Show wcj Schedule - DiSTI will feature GL Studio and VE Studio theater presentations in their booth each hour. Visitors can stop by booth 1281 to receive their 2017 commemorative pint glass and enter a raffle to receive an Amazon Echo Plus and Echo Show. Two Exhibitor Networking Events will be held Tuesday, 1430 to close, and Wednesday, 1400 to close, with the drawings held one half hour before close.
For more details on the show visit https://www.disti.com/
# # #
The DiSTI Corporation is the world's leading provider of 3D virtual training solutions and graphical user interface software.
Our flagship product, GL Studio, delivers advanced high-performance 3D user interfaces to the aerospace, automotive, medical, and training industries. Leading global manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin choose GL Studio for its' performance, fidelity, and reliability in interface development and deployment. Whether for avionics, instrument clusters, infotainment systems, medical devices, or flight simulators, GL Studio exceeds the developer's interface demands.
DiSTI's user interface technology also expands into 3D virtual maintenance training solutions. DiSTI's VE Studio is the world's leading platform for managing the development of complex 3D virtual environments for use on desktop, mobile, and virtual and mixed reality training applications. VE Studio manages the entire development process including requirements analysis, content development, and automated software builds and regression testing
For more information on The DiSTI Corporation contact Kevin Mikalsen at kmikalsen@disti.com
Contact
Kevin Mikalsen
407-206-3390
kmikalsen@disti.com
