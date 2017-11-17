iGirouette®, the first connected and rotating digital signage system in Lyon, France

iGirouette®, a new form of fully connected digital signage, has been installed in the Confluence area of Lyon, France's 1st 'sustainable neighbourhood' recognised by the WWF.

-- In partnership with the City of Lyon, 15 iGirouette® have been installed in France's 1st WWF-labeled eco-district.The first iGirouette® smart signage devices were installed in Lyon, France in July 2017 next to the Confluence Retail and Leisure Centre and ice rink.These genuine urban innovations:• promote green transport and walking• provide digital signage, accompanying the transformation of the Confluence neighborhood• help residents and tourists to find their way around more easily.iGirouette® conveys different types of messages to help everyone navigate the urban environment, improving the flow and interaction of people and transport. Initially, the message will display general information:sports and cultural events, distances (e.g. to the Confluence museum or Perrache train station), directions to the Youth Centre and exhibition spaces, etc. Later, thanks to OPEN DATA, information such as the number of available parking spaces, or bus and train schedules, will be communicated.AWARDSiGirouette® has been shortlisted in the design category for a prestigious 'trophée INPI'. Organised by the INPI (national intellectual property office of France), the awards reward innovative companies and research centres who set themselves apart through their industrial property strategy. iGirouette® will find out the results at the awards ceremony on 6th December.IGIROUETTE®: REINVENTING STREET SIGNAGEiGirouette® is the first real-time, smart digital signage system. The device is made up of a mast with two rotating arrows, each of which can rotate 360 degrees. iGirouette® interacts with individuals, providing directions and information concerning the time and distance to a specific event or place, by displaying both text and still or animated images.The iGirouette® concept relies on a revolutionary, multilingual digital control system that allows for real-time communication.Using secure servers, messages can be programmed and displayed on an iGirouette® or on a whole network of devices. The information disseminated in real time can relate to a city, an event, a shopping centre, a business park, a transport network, an exhibition or leisure centre, etc.iGirouette® can also interact with users who are connected through a mobile app, by guiding them toward events.CONFLUENCE: AN EMBLEMATIC NEIGHBORHOOD AND TESTING GROUND FOR A SMARTER CITYThis emblematic area, located at the southern end of Lyon's Presqu'île, has wcj been recognized as an 'eco-district' by the French government and a 'sustainable neighborhood' by the WWF. It also received the European Concerto label for the low energy consumption of its buildings.The iGirouette® have therefore naturally found their place in the various spaces of this neighborhood, which showcases solutions for a sustainable city focused on its inhabitants and visitors.About Charvet Digital MediaWith 40 years of expertise in electronic signage, Charvet Digital Media, an ISO 9001 certified French manufacturer, specializes in designing, manufacturing, installing and maintaining indoor and outdoor digital media solutions that are innovative and connected. These include local digital newspapers and digital advertising displays for local authorities, large retailers, and key accounts. To date, over 10,000 customers have placed their trust in the experience and know-how of Charvet Digital Media, which controls each project from start to finish.Press contact:Margaux Bonnet | Communication Manager | m.bonnet@charvet-digitalmedia.comhttp://www.igirouette.com/For more information on this press release, contact:Business France UK (The French Trade Commission)Catherine Ryall |Press Officer | catherine.ryall@businessfrance.fr | +44(0)20 7024 3613Website: www.youbuyfrance.com/uk/