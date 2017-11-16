 
News By Tag
* Advertising
* Branding
* Graphic Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Grimsby
  North East Lincolnshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Urban Juice Create New Artwork For Duffy's Chocolate

Urban Juice creative design studio Grimsby, create brand new artwork for Duffy's Chocolate.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Advertising
Branding
Graphic Design

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Grimsby - North East Lincolnshire - England

GRIMSBY, England - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Urban Juice, Grimsby's premier creative design studio have announced that they have recently created brand new artwork for Duffy's Chocolate.

Duffy's Chocolate are an ethical, small scale producer of quality chocolate, who make award winning artisan chocolate bars carefully made from cacao sourced from different regions all over the world. They search the globe for rare and fine flavour cocoa beans, but their luxury chocolate bars are handmade in Lincolnshire, without compromise.

For further information about Duffy's Chocolate please visit their website at http://www.duffyschocolate.co.uk/

Urban Juice have created a wide variety of artwork for Duffy's Chocolate. Why not check out their graphic design portfolio for just a little taste of what they can do? Please visit http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/portfolio/

They provide a complete range of packaging design services to help companies elevate their brand and bring their products to life and have all wcj the necessary expertise and industry knowledge in-house, to ensure that your product packaging is tailored to your target market and creates a memorable and lasting impression.

If you're looking for a creative design studio that will help present your products in all their glory as they enter the marketplace - look no further than Urban Juice.

For more details about Urban Juice's packaging design services, please visit their website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/services/packaging/

About Urban Juice Creative Design Studio Grimsby:

Urban Juice are a full service creative design studio based in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, UK. They specialise in delivering strategic solutions across graphic design and print.

Their creative design services include graphic design, concept artwork, print and print management, logo design, branding, corporate identity and brand guidelines design, single and double sided business card design, stationery design, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design, folder and annual report design, magazines, brochures and catalogue design, posters, postcards, A4 and A5 leaflets and flyers design, packaging design, all styles of illustration, advertising and marketing, point of sale and exhibition materials design, banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design, pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design, vehicle livery design, professional studio photography, website design, e-commerce, email marketing, social media and much more.

For more information about their creative design services, or to request a very competitive quote, please visit the Urban Juice website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk or give them a call today on 01472 351 277.

Contact
Urban Juice
***@urban-juice.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@urban-juice.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Advertising, Branding, Graphic Design
Industry:Marketing
Location:Grimsby - North East Lincolnshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Urban Juice PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share