News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Urban Juice Create New Artwork For Duffy's Chocolate
Urban Juice creative design studio Grimsby, create brand new artwork for Duffy's Chocolate.
Duffy's Chocolate are an ethical, small scale producer of quality chocolate, who make award winning artisan chocolate bars carefully made from cacao sourced from different regions all over the world. They search the globe for rare and fine flavour cocoa beans, but their luxury chocolate bars are handmade in Lincolnshire, without compromise.
For further information about Duffy's Chocolate please visit their website at http://www.duffyschocolate.co.uk/
Urban Juice have created a wide variety of artwork for Duffy's Chocolate. Why not check out their graphic design portfolio for just a little taste of what they can do? Please visit http://www.urban-
They provide a complete range of packaging design services to help companies elevate their brand and bring their products to life and have all wcj the necessary expertise and industry knowledge in-house, to ensure that your product packaging is tailored to your target market and creates a memorable and lasting impression.
If you're looking for a creative design studio that will help present your products in all their glory as they enter the marketplace - look no further than Urban Juice.
For more details about Urban Juice's packaging design services, please visit their website at http://www.urban-
About Urban Juice Creative Design Studio Grimsby:
Urban Juice are a full service creative design studio based in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, UK. They specialise in delivering strategic solutions across graphic design and print.
Their creative design services include graphic design, concept artwork, print and print management, logo design, branding, corporate identity and brand guidelines design, single and double sided business card design, stationery design, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design, folder and annual report design, magazines, brochures and catalogue design, posters, postcards, A4 and A5 leaflets and flyers design, packaging design, all styles of illustration, advertising and marketing, point of sale and exhibition materials design, banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design, pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design, vehicle livery design, professional studio photography, website design, e-commerce, email marketing, social media and much more.
For more information about their creative design services, or to request a very competitive quote, please visit the Urban Juice website at http://www.urban-
Contact
Urban Juice
***@urban-juice.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse