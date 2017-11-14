News By Tag
NSIC & CRISIL Recognises TFTS's Above Average Financial Strength & High Performance Capability
Trendsetters Facilities & Technical Services (TFTS) has achieved NSIC- CRISIL Rating of "MSE 4"
Trendsetters Facilities & Technical Services (TFTS) is one of India's fastest growing manpower outsourcing services company for manufacturing, services and hospitality businesses. It is also one of the largest specialized staff and certified labour outsourcing partner to organizations located in northern India's top Special Economy Zone (SEZs).
CRISIL is India's first and largest rating agency for large companies and started into rating work as early as 1987. CRISIL is a global analytical company providing ratings, research, risks, and policy advisory services. They are pioneers in the concept of credit rating in India and have rated over 50,000 entities, by far the largest number in India.
The Indian Manpower & Specialised labour outsourcing displayed good growth rates over the past decade. Rating and certification defined by organization like CRISIL help in mapping stability and growth potential of SMEs in India. Entities with high ratings usually have a strong organisational structure, high-performance capability, and good financial strength.
In this competitive industry, Trendsetters Facilities & Technical Services (TFTS) has strictly upheld and believed that performance capability, financial strength along with customer satisfaction are top priorities.
Trendsetters Facilities & Technical Services (TFTS) is now in the process of further refining their initiatives and is making steady progress towards its next performance & financial improvement goals.
Acknowledging the recognition, Ms. Kanika Kohli, Vice President of Trendsetters Facilities & Technical Services (TFTS), said, "The industry standard recognition through NSIC-CRISIL's, reflects our commitment to provide top-notch manpower solutions that Indian businesses requires. Along with that the high MSE wcj 4 rating proves our organisation's high operational capability and financial stability. We are happy to have achieved both, the appraisal and the rating, and will continue to further improve our quality processes. This is just a beginning, we have a long way to go. And we shall continue.
About Trendsetters Facilities & Technical Services (TFTS)
Trendsetters Facilities & Technical Services (TFTS) is India's fastest growing specialized staff and labour outsourcing company that currently service to some of India's biggest organizations like – Bajaj Automobiles, Reliance Infrastructure, HCL and more. TFTS is also the leading specialized labour outsourcing company to the manufacturing units located in top SEZ in northern India like - SIIDCUL (State Infrastructure & Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd) and Jaipur World City. It recruits, do payroll management and outsource technical staff, manufacturing staff, labour licensed workers, ITI qualified personals – those who are difficult to find in large volume, locally near the manufacturing units.
Trendsetters Facilities & Technical Services Pvt Ltd was incorporated in Feb 2002 as a Private Ltd Company on the intrinsic core value of Responsible, Responsive and Dedication of a Defence Services Officer at the helm as it's Promoter.
Website: http://www.tfts.co.in
Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/
Blog- http://www.tfts.co.in/
About CRISIL:
CRISIL is India's first and largest rating agency having begun in ratings for large companies as early as 1987. CRISIL is a global analytical company providing ratings, research, risks, and policy advisory services. They are pioneers in the concept of credit rating in India and have rated over 50,000 entities, by far the largest number in India. The Indian Software industry displayed very high growth rates over the past decade. Rating and certification defined by organization like CRISIL help in mapping stability and growth potential of SME's in India. Entities with high ratings usually have a strong organisational structure, high-performance capability and good financial strength.
About NSIC:
National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), is an ISO 9001-2008 certified Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC has been working to promote, aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country. NSIC's mission is to promote and support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Sector by providing integrated support services encompassing Marketing, Finance, Technology and other Services.
Media Contact
Bhaskar Choudhury
Trendsetters Facilities & Technical Services
***@tfts.co.in
