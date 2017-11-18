Contract will help nonprofit tech startup Johego connect people in need with medical and social services throughout Northeastern, Central, and Southwestern Missouri.

-- Johego is an award-winning nonprofit tech startup that is working to make connecting people in need with medical and social services as easy as finding showtimes for movies. Missouri Foundation for Health, a philanthropic foundation focused on improving health outcomes among underserved populations, has contracted Johego to expand their services in 18 additional counties throughout Northeastern, Central, and Southwestern Missouri, which will enable nearly 1.1 million Missourians to find medical and social services through the Johego platform.Johego uses cutting-edge data science and grassroots community organizing to prioritize, collect, and verify information about medical and social services, then delivers this information in the form of a free smartphone application so that social workers, police officers, nurses, and other public servants can connect people in need with those services: overnight shelter, medical assistance, substance abuse treatment, and more.The $270,000 contract stipulates that Johego create a browser-based equivalent of their smartphone application, so that anyone can search their service directory using their laptop and desktop computers for free, including police officers in their squad cars. Additionally, the expanded directory will include information about wcj the hours of operation, financial requirements, and documentation requirements of medical and social services listed in our directory, enabling Johego's users to more efficiently obtain the help they need.Johego was founded by Michael Kehoe, a civil and environmental engineering graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Campaign and Stanford University. Johego is based out of the Center for Emerging Technologies in St. Louis, MO.: WGEM-TV, an NBC-affiliated television station for the Tri-States area of Western Illinois, Northeastern Missouri, and Southeastern Iowa, covered the initial launch of Johego's smartphone application here: