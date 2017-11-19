 
Nov. 19-28, 2017 Save on Goalsetter MVP, Contender and All-American Basketball Systems

 
 
BUTLER, Wis. - Nov. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Keeper Goals, Milwaukee's favorite source for Goalsetter Basketball hoops and poles, is pleased to offer discounts on 3 popular basketball systems for a limited time. From Nov. 19 thru Nov. 28, 2017 the MVP, the All-American and the Contender will be on sale.

The MVP Basketball System with Glass Backboard and HD Breakaway Rim is $500 off. (Regularly $1,999 / Now $1,499 + taxes). The All-American Basketball System with Glass Backboard and HD Breakaway Rim is $300 off All-American (Was $1,699 / Now $1,399 + taxes) The Contender Basketball System with Glass Backboard and HD Breakaway Rim is $200 off (Was $1,399 / Now $1,199 + taxes.) Offer valid only from Nov. 19 – Nov. 28, 2017.

Installation available for an additional fee in Southeastern Wisconsin.

"Goalsetter basketball products are high quality and we are pleased we can offer sale prices on several popular models," said John Moynihan, president of Keeper Goals.

Keeper Goals has been selling Goalsetter Basketball Systems, including the Goalsetter Signature Series and Extreme Series, since 1997.  Keeper Goals is an authorized Goalsetter dealer in Wisconsin.

Keeper Goals offers basketball pole installation in the Milwaukee area including Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Cedarburg, Mequon, Elm Grove, Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Greendale, Greenfield, West Allis, Hartford, Delafield, and surrounding areas. Goalsetter Basketball Hoops are known for their high quality and are proudly made in the USA.

Find more details at:         http://www.keepergoals.com/products/basketball/goalsetter...

Visit Keeper Goals, 12400 Silver Spring Dr., Butler, WI, to see many Goalsetter wcj products on display.  Or call us at 800-594-5126 or email us at info@keepergoals.com for more information. Normal business hours are 8 am – 5 pm CT Monday-Friday. However, we will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For over 30 years, Keeper Goals has been offering the best in sporting goods equipment including basketball hoops, soccer goals and nets, bleachers, team benches, shelters and more.  Keeper Goals is a family owned and operated business, producing high-quality soccer goals made in the USA since 1978.

Contact
Susan Moynihan
***@keepergoals.com
