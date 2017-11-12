News By Tag
CRW Graphics is ISO 9001:2015 certified!
Mark Weiss, President of CRW Graphics, said: "We decided to become ISO 9001 certified primarily to learn from the process. In becoming certified, we identified 'gaps' in our Quality Process and Management Systems. By identifying these issues we found opportunities to improve, and more consistently deliver higher quality products and services to our clients."
ISO 9001 is the global benchmark for quality management. At the heart of the standard is a quality policy, which is a set of systems and principles that tie together both business objectives and customer needs. It is an internationally recognized mark of excellence and ensures quality is at the core of a company's regular business practices.
By embedding ISO 9001 quality principles into our business, CRW addresses potential internal quality issues before they impact our customers. ISO 9001 has helped CRW to add specific steps and procedures to our existing quality program. The company has always practiced continuous improvement and is looking forward to working at a higher level in the future.
Mark continues by saying: "By implementing a Quality Management System that meets the ISO 9001: 2015 standard wcj at CRW, we provide our clients a little 'extra' peace of mind. When they select us for their projects, they can rest assured that there are robust systems and procedures in place to provide them with great quality service and products."
If you would like further information on CRW Graphics' Quality Management System, and Core Values, please contact Heather Tyndale at htyndale@crwgraphics.com or visit http://www.crwgraphics.com
CRW Graphics is a full service commercial printer, providing web-to-print solutions, cross-media marketing, sheet-fed offset and digital printing, a complete bindery, mail shop, fulfillment, along with digital asset and database services.
CRW Graphics strives for excellence in every way, including having an ISO 9001:2015 certified Quality Management System, and being a G-7 Master Printer. CRW also maintains FSC and WBENC certifications. The outstanding quality, service and people allow the company to state with confidence "We make ideas work." The print, digital, mail, and cross-media services are an effective combination of tools that promotes clear, effective communication. With a balance of innovation and technical expertise, CRW never falls short of satisfying every customer and works to ensure their success.
