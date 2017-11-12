News By Tag
Braintree Barnes & Noble to Host Local Author Meet & Greet
Local author Anthony Sammarco will be available to sign copies of local history books
The Braintree Barnes & Noble will be hosting a local author meet & greet on Saturday, December 2nd at 4:30 p.m. Anthony Sammarco, author of Jordan Marsh: New England's Largest Store and Christmas Traditions in Boston will be available to sign copies of his local history books. Stop by to get your copies signed!
Christmas Traditions in Boston
In 1659, the General Court of Massachusetts Bay Colony banned by law the celebration of Christmas as it was deemed to be a time of seasonal excess with no Biblical authority. Though repealed in 1681, it would not be until 1856 that Christmas Day became a state holiday in Massachusetts. In this book Christmas Traditions in Boston, Anthony Sammarco outlines the celebration (or lack thereof) of Christmas in the first two centuries after the city was settled in 1630. By the mid-19th century a German immigrant named Charles Follen introduced the Christmas tree to Boston, and shortly thereafter Louis Prang introduced his colorful Christmas cards, the first in Boston. During the next century, Boston would see caroling and hand bell ringing on Beacon Hill, a Nativity scene and other traditional New England displays on Boston Common and in the many department stores, as well as the once popular Enchanted Village of Saint Nicholas at Jordan Marsh, New England's largest store. What could have been better than after a day seeing Santa, the seasonal displays and lights on Boston Common than to enjoy a hot fudge sundae at Bailey's? Christmas Traditions in Boston revisits the memories of the past and brings together the shared tradition of how Bostonians celebrated the holiday season.
Jordan Marsh: New England's Largest Store
Jordan Marsh opened its first store in 1851 on Milk Street in Boston selling assorted dry goods. Following the Civil War, the store moved to Winthrop Square and later to Washington Street between Summer and Avon Streets. The new five-story building, designed by Winslow & Wetherell, unveiled the novel concept of department shopping under one roof. It attracted shoppers by offering personal service with the adage that the customer is always right, easy credit, art exhibitions and musical performances. By the 1970s, it had become a regional New England icon and the largest department store chain in the nation. Author and historian Anthony Sammarco reveals the fascinating history of Boston's beloved Jordan Marsh.
Join the author wcj for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
150 Granite Street
Braintree, MA 02184
When: Saturday, December 2nd, 2017; 4:30 p.m.
*Part of a book fair to benefit Atlantic Middle School.*
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
