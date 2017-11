Saint-Gobain Seals Provides US Oil & Gas Company with Selection Guidelines for Polymer Lip Seals

Saint-Gobain Seals Provides Major US Oil & Gas Company with Selection Guidelines for Polymer Lip Seals in API 6D Isolation Valves

Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal® Lip Seals in API 6D Isolation Valves

-- Saint-Gobain Seals, a global leader in designing and manufacturing polymer critical parts that protect core systems in extreme conditions, has developed a technical engineering manual that provides selection guidelines for polymer lip seals in oil and gas API 6D isolation valves for a major United States oil and gas end user customer. Their engineering team was approached by the valve subject matter expert from the key oil company with the guidance document request as part of the effort to improve the awareness of the importance of seals as critical parts making the difference in severe service operations where function and integrity are paramount. Isolation valves are key pieces of protective instrumentation lines and flowlines in varied applications throughout the oil and gas industry.Saint-Gobain Seals has been designing and manufacturing polymer lip seals as part of their OmniSeal® spring-energized seal and rotary lip seal product line for over 30 years. They are quite knowledgeable with oil and gas regulations wcj and recently received API 6A specification (ISO 10423, Appendix F.1.13.5.2) relating to sour fluid (FF/HH) resistance for nine of their most used materials. Using these decades of knowledge and experience, their engineering team created the technical manual with a focus on trunnion-mounted ball valves and covering the following conditions:• Pressure: class #150 up to #2500• Temperature:-120°C up to +200°C• Size: up to 20"The main criteria adopted for selecting the correct combination of design and materials are: 1) Seal position in the valve (seat, stem or static parts); 2) Media, pressure rating and temperature range; and 3) Special requirements such as material qualification and fugitive emission.This technical document was widely distributed among the oil and gas customer's main operations and is currently a viable solution to their ongoing challenges relating to logistics, safety and costs, contributing in their global effort to improve operational excellence.To learn more about Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal®, Rulon® and Meldin® product lines ( https://www.seals.saint- gobain.com/products ) or its strategic business unit, please visit www.seals.saint-gobain.com, follow their Twitter (twitter.com/SGSeals) or connect on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccaphanseals/.)About Saint-Gobain Seals ( https://www.seals.saint- gobain.com Saint-Gobain Seals is a strategic business unit under Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' Engineered Components SOA (sector of activity); our parent company, Saint-Gobain, is one of the world's top 100 industrial groups as well as one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world with 350 years of excellence. With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience and an established global presence (with strategic sites in Garden Grove, California, USA; Kontich, Belgium; Neuhaus and Wertheim, Germany; and Minhang, Shanghai, China), we offer a diverse range of critical parts for extreme applications that are designed to protect core systems.