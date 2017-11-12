 
News By Tag
* Saint-gobain Seals
* Api 6d Isolation Valves
* Omniseal Oil Gas Seal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Garden Grove
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Saint-Gobain Seals Provides US Oil & Gas Company with Selection Guidelines for Polymer Lip Seals

Saint-Gobain Seals Provides Major US Oil & Gas Company with Selection Guidelines for Polymer Lip Seals in API 6D Isolation Valves
 
 
Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal® Lip Seals in API 6D Isolation Valves
Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal® Lip Seals in API 6D Isolation Valves
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Saint-gobain Seals
* Api 6d Isolation Valves
* Omniseal Oil Gas Seal

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* Garden Grove - California - US

Subject:
* Features

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Saint-Gobain Seals, a global leader in designing and manufacturing polymer critical parts that protect core systems in extreme conditions, has developed a technical engineering manual that provides selection guidelines for polymer lip seals in oil and gas API 6D isolation valves for a major United States oil and gas end user customer.  Their engineering team was approached by the valve subject matter expert from the key oil company with the guidance document request as part of the effort to improve the awareness of the importance of seals as critical parts making the difference in severe service operations where function and integrity are paramount. Isolation valves are key pieces of protective instrumentation lines and flowlines in varied applications throughout the oil and gas industry.

Saint-Gobain Seals has been designing and manufacturing polymer lip seals as part of their OmniSeal® spring-energized seal and rotary lip seal product line for over 30 years.  They are quite knowledgeable with oil and gas regulations wcj and recently received API 6A specification (ISO 10423, Appendix F.1.13.5.2) relating to sour fluid (FF/HH) resistance for nine of their most used materials.  Using these decades of knowledge and experience, their engineering team created the technical manual with a focus on trunnion-mounted ball valves and covering the following conditions:

• Pressure: class #150 up to #2500

• Temperature: -120°C up to +200°C

• Size: up to 20"

The main criteria adopted for selecting the correct combination of design and materials are: 1) Seal position in the valve (seat, stem or static parts); 2) Media, pressure rating and temperature range; and 3) Special requirements such as material qualification and fugitive emission.

This technical document was widely distributed among the oil and gas customer's main operations and is currently a viable solution to their ongoing challenges relating to logistics, safety and costs, contributing in their global effort to improve operational excellence.

To learn more about Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal®, Rulon® and Meldin® product lines (https://www.seals.saint-gobain.com/products) or its strategic business unit, please visit www.seals.saint-gobain.com, follow their Twitter (twitter.com/SGSeals) or connect on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccaphanseals/.)

About Saint-Gobain Seals (https://www.seals.saint-gobain.com)

Saint-Gobain Seals is a strategic business unit under Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' Engineered Components SOA (sector of activity); our parent company, Saint-Gobain, is one of the world's top 100 industrial groups as well as one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world with 350 years of excellence.  With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience and an established global presence (with strategic sites in Garden Grove, California, USA; Kontich, Belgium; Neuhaus and Wertheim, Germany; and Minhang, Shanghai, China), we offer a diverse range of critical parts for extreme applications that are designed to protect core systems.

Media Contact
Saint-Gobain Seals
1 800 544 0080
sealsmarketing@saint-gobain.com
End
Source:
Email:***@saint-gobain.com Email Verified
Tags:Saint-gobain Seals, Api 6d Isolation Valves, Omniseal Oil Gas Seal
Industry:Industrial
Location:Garden Grove - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Saint-Gobain Seals News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share