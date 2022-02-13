Omniseal Solutions Makes Business Decision To Conclude Rulon Distributor Partnership With Fluorten

Omniseal Solutions is the only authentic manufacturer of the PTFE-filled, fluoropolymer solution and will now supply the material directly to customers globally and locally.

-- Omniseal Solutions™, a design engineering and manufacturer of precision sealing solutions and materials for over 60 years, has made the business decision to conclude their Rulon® material distribution partnership with Fluorten®, a plastic fabrication company in Italy. Omniseal Solutions™ will work directly with current and new customers, continuing their global but local customer-centric approach. This business direction is part of their strategy to develop closer relationships with OEMs in targeted industries such as industrial and aviation where the fluoropolymer solution is widely utilized due to its reliability and long-time wear and friction performance in critical applications. In doing so, Omniseal Solutions™ will better understand customer challenges as well as collaborate with them to develop high-performance, polymer solutions to handle future requirements.Helene Petregne, Global Distribution Manager said,Rulon® fluoropolymers are an integral part of Omniseal Solutions' portfolio, and Omniseal Solutions™ is the only authentic supplier of this PTFE-filled material. Discovered during the late 1940s by Robert Rulon-Miller for a part in a plastic saddle design, this new formula would become a polymer with the lowest coefficient of friction, be resistant to chemicals, withstand extreme temperatures, and be an important engineering element in numerous applications. In 1957, the solution was officially trademarked as Rulon®, and is currently owned by Omniseal Solutions™. This first type of Rulon® polymer material was dubbed "Rulon A" (later replaced by AR). In the six decades since the Rulon® material came on the scene, the fluoropolymer solution has been expanded from the original formula to many varied grades, each with unique properties designed to serve a wide range of applications and industries that go beyond its original industrial heritage.The precision components that are now created are seals, bearings, piston rings, tapes, basic shapes, wear parts and formed parts. The material can be machined, molded, extruded, skived, etched, stamped, and hot and cold formed.As a global business, Omniseal Solutions™ integrates world-class R&D, technology, infrastructure, and resources while still adding the value of local expertise, speed, and operational agility of a highly specialized business. The business' recent move from the local Agrate Brianza office to the larger Vimercate office combined the technical expertise and design engineering experience of several teams in one central location, for the purpose of positioning the business as a local, materials expert and partner who can provide precision sealing and materials within the Rulon® solution line.Omniseal Solutions' focus for this year is to ensure continuous production while keeping stringent control on material management such as: 1) timely production, 2) quality production, and 3) efficient material storage and distribution.For Sales & Technical InquiriesAlessio Romiti, District Sales ManagerOmniseal Solutions™ (based in Vimercate, Italy)+39 334 698 1366alessio.romiti@saint-gobain.com