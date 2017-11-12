News By Tag
LevelUp Support expanding its sales force
LevelUp Support combing London for the next members of their Business Development team.
These two new members will be contacting businesses all over the UK to offer them wcj piece of mind when it comes to their IT systems. We have interviewed a lot of people and we are quite confident, the remaining ones are just what we need to grow our business. Still a few phases left in the interviewing process, but we know we have found the needles in the haystack.
Finding the right person is always difficult, but have never spoken to more enthusiastic people in my years of experience. The race will be tough for the remaining candidates as competition is fierce and they still have the last hurdle ... to impress the Directors. I am sure they will be more than fine, and at the end, we will have to make the hard decision of who we keep.
Let the games begin!!!!
For more information visit our website on https://www.levelupsupport.co.uk or https://www.levelupnetworks.com
