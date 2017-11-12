News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Assisting Clients with Actions for Change, Financially and Clinically
Pro Pharma Has Provided Management Tools for Benefit and Budget Management for Over 31 Years! Action Plans for Change Can Improve Budget Control and Reduce Trend
"Organizational Software is effective to a point, but not necessarily geared towards Audits, including Financial, Clinical, and Performance to produce actionable results. This requires a unique and specific "Data Analytical Approach" provided by experts with the knowledge and expertise to look towards outcomes, not just actions," states Carol Stern, CEO of Pro Pharma.
Dr. Craig Stern, PharmD, a President, adds that "Action Plans for Change, whether Financial or Clinical must be linked to Clinical Performance that improves budget control and reduces Trend. He goes on to state, that "in that way, organizations and/or departments can have oversight, both Concurrently with Analytics for Budget Management, (http://www.propharmaconsultants.com/
Let us know your thoughts and if you are interested in seeing some of these functionalities at work on a GoToMeeting conference call so that you can visualize how it might be of use to you and your organization at (888)701-5438, extension 725 or info@propharmaconsultants.com wcj and feel free to visit our Website at www.propharmaconsultants.com
About PRO PHARMA
Pro Pharma is a multi-service, woman-owned, privately held consulting firm offering a vast portfolio of services to public and private entities including self-insured employers, unions, public employers, for-profit hospitals and integrated health networks, healthcare insurance companies, worker's compensation insurers, small-to-medium sized HMO's, and physician groups.
As a primary service to plan sponsors for achieving trend results, Pro Pharma provides an integrated program of administrative process improvements, clinical quality oversight, and provider/member education.
Pro Pharma's Consulting services are grounded in the use of data and the communication of that information to define benefit trends, drivers, and other analytical indicators. Pro Pharma markets Biotech Modeling™, Invoice Screening™, Quality Management Program™, and Treatment Calendar™. The Company directly markets its products in the U.S. and collaborates with partners to reach international markets.
Contact
carol.stern@
8887015438
***@propharmaconsultants.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse