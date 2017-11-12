 
ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA Launches NAO Robot Behavior Application Exchange Service

Company to Also Launch the NAO and IBM Watson Connectivity Education Series
 
 
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- ChartaCloud Robotics LLC ("ChartaCloud") today announced the availability of the NAO Application Exchange Service via its web site at www.robotteca.com  The service has been established to allow developers and users of the NAO robot, a product of SoftBank Robotics, to purchase and sell NAO robot behavior applications.

"There are already thousands of NAO robots in use around the world and the expansion of and demand for behavior applications and technology integrations using the NAO robot platform continues to grow at an increasing pace. The community of NAO users and developers have been seeking a market place through which they can share and obtain advanced NAO behaviors. We are pleased to provide that service," said Mike Radice, chairman technology advisory board, ChartaCloud.

The NAO robot has proven its versatility and utility in pediatric hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, libraries, public schools for STEM education, university based research programs and as a platform for robot-mediated behavior intervention in providing autism engagement therapies.

NAO and IBM WATSON

The company also announced it will host its first educational webinar in a series that addresses how to connect the NAO Robot to/with the IBM Watson service on November 28 at 3 PM (Eastern). Details of the webinar can be found at www.robotteca.com

"It is clear that the next developmental horizon for NAO is advancing its integration in cognitive systems wcj and artificial intelligence (AI) integrations. In response to NAO community requests we ae pleased to offer this instructional series," Radice concluded.

About Robotteca.com

Robotteca.com is a business unit of ChartaCloud Technologies LLC. Located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Robotteca specializes in sales, service, support and deployment of robots and robot behavior software for social, telepresence, educational, retail, health care and home companion use cases. Additional information may be found at:  www.robotteca.com

