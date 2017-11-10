News By Tag
iGEM2017 Winners Announced as the International Genetically Engineered Machine Competition Concludes
Teams from Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Taiwan earned top recognition as 310 student-led teams from 44 countries took part in the iGEM Competition.
In the spirit of international collaboration, iGEM hosted the 2017 annual Giant Jamboree, where teams from around the globe came together in celebration to showcase their work. During the event, iGEM teams unveiled scientific solutions to solve real-world challenges and competed for awards and prizes. This five-day event featured oral presentations, poster presentations, workshops and social events.
Undergraduate, graduate, and high school students spent 8 months or more building genetically engineered systems using standard biological parts called BioBricks. Through this international synthetic biology event, iGEM teams created sophisticated projects that strove to make a positive contribution to their communities and the world.
The Chairman's Award is presented to the team that best displays iGEM's spirit and values. This year we are proud to recognize these two outstanding teams.
Team AshesiGhana from Ashesi University College in Ghana, Africa – for their efforts to address illegal gold mining in Ghana, one of the world's leading producers of gold. This team's bio-mining project aimed to develop an organism capable of liberating gold from the refractory ore and quantify the amount of gold in that ore. This would eliminate the use of toxic chemicals in mining and safeguard the well being of both the miner and the environment. Learn more: 2017.igem.org/
Team Georgia State from Georgia State University, USA – for their public engagement and outreach efforts to promote the accessibility wcj of scientific communication to the deaf and hard of hearing. This team engaged with Georgia Center of the Death and Hard-of-Hearing (GCDHH), promoted synthetic biology literacy to this community, and integrated some sign language into their presentation to make it more accessible to the viewing audience. Learn more: 2017.igem.org/
iGEM is proud to recognize the following teams from the iGEM 2017 Competition:
Undergraduate Section:
Grand Prize winner, Team Vilnius-Lithuania – for "SynORI – a framework for multi-plasmid systems" Visit: 2017.igem.org/
1st Runner-up, Team William and Mary – for "Modular Control of Gene Expression Speed using Protein Degradation Tags" Visit: 2017.igem.org/
2nd Runner-up, Team Heidelberg – for " The Phage and the Furious" Visit: 2017.igem.org/
Overgraduate Section:
Grand Prize winner, Team TUDelft – for " CASE13A - Cutting our way through the antibiotic resistance problem" Visit: 2017.igem.org/
1st Runner-up, Team Munich – for " CascAID ( Cas13a Controlled Assay for Infectious Diseases )" Visit: 2017.igem.org/
High School Section:
Grand Prize winner, Team TAS Taipei – for "NANOTRAP; Nanoparticle removal from wastewater systems" Visit: 2017.igem.org/
A complete list of results and project wikis are available on the iGEM 2017 Results page, including winners for each of 12 tracks and other special awards and medals. Visit: 2017.igem.org/
About iGEM
The International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of synthetic biology, education and competition, and the development of an open community and collaboration. This is done through the fostering of an open, cooperative community and friendly competition.
iGEM's main program is the iGEM Competition. The iGEM competition gives students the opportunity to push the boundaries of Synthetic Biology by tackling everyday issues facing the world. Made up of primarily university level students, multidisciplinary teams work together to design, build, test, and measure a system of their own design using interchangeable biological parts and standard molecular biology techniques. Every year nearly 6,000 people dedicate themselves to iGEM, and then come together in the fall to present their work and compete at the annual Jamboree. For more information, visit igem.org .
In 2017 iGEM introduced the After iGEM program. After iGEM supports our 30,000+ member community and international network of academics and industry professionals beyond the competition. After iGEM provides engagement opportunities within iGEM, in synthetic biology, and in the global community.
iGEM also supports the Labs Program - a program for academic labs to use the same resources as the competition teams, and the Registry of Standard Biological Parts - a growing collection of genetic parts for building biological devices and systems.
