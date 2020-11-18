News By Tag
Winners Announced for iGEM's 2020 Premier Synthetic Biology Innovation Competition
International student teams bring home grand prize and nominations to China, France, Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands, and Taiwan.
By: iGEM Foundation
The Giant Jamboree is the culminating event of iGEM's annual synthetic biology innovation competition for collegiate and high school students. Each year, thousands of participants from around the globe explore unique applications of synthetic biology and build solutions that offer positive contributions to their communities and society at large. As part of the competition, participants explore the ethical, legal, social, economic, safety and security implications of their work, which is crucial for building safe and responsible projects that serve the public interest. More than 50,000 people have participated in iGEM since it began in 2003.
For the first time, the Giant Jamboree featured the iGEM Video Universe (https://video.igem.org/)
"We're breaking new ground in iGEM this year," said Randy Rettberg, co-founder and President of iGEM. "Every iGEM team made videos that they can use to tell their friends, family, and everyone in the world about the projects they've been involved in. We're focusing on the giant problems of the world as they are represented in the Sustainable Development Goals. This is not the old iGEM; this is the future iGEM"
Of 249 participating teams, 168 Gold, 45 Silver, and 26 Bronze medals were awarded, with dozens more awards recognizing excellence for projects tackling global challenges, including food security, clean water, human health, biodiversity, climate change, and more. View results for the 2020 iGEM competition on igem.org (https://2020.igem.org/
About the Winners
Undergraduate:
· Grand Prize: Vilnius-Lithuania (https://2020.igem.org/
· 1st Runner-Up: Toulouse_INSA-
· 2nd Runner-Up: XMU-China (https://2020.igem.org/
Overgraduate:
· Grand Prize: Leiden (https://2020.igem.org/
· Runner-
High School:
· Grand Prize: TAS_Taipei (https://2020.igem.org/
· Runner-
About iGEM
iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine) Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization that pioneered the synthetic biology industry and continues to advance the field through education, competition and industry collaboration. iGEM's annual student competition is the largest synthetic biology innovation program and a launchpad for the industry's most successful leaders and companies. The After iGEM program supports the competition's 50,000+ participants in their future endeavors to continue to work toward a strong, responsible and visionary synthetic biology industry. For more information, visit https://www.igem.org.
