International Pop Star Jahna Sebastian Launches Alchemist TV/Named Brand Ambassador for Glass Reign
During the first episode released Ms. Sebastian is seen hosting her listening party for her recently recently album 'The Alchemist' on Instagram Live at her recording studio Multivizion Music. The Alchemist is a one woman project, written, recorded, produced, arranged, mixed and performed by Ms. Sebastian. The album features her critically acclaimed singles 'Aftermath,' 'Fearless' and 'When Love Shows Light'. The album features beats that you can dance to in the club and at festivals while listening to a powerful message at the same time.
The Alchemist touches on different topics on the journey about discovery of the self. Ideas, questions raised in our culture, as we are about to enter a new era. It represents the synthesis much needed, the unity of elements that can represent anything and everything in our world. This is a message of hope right now. It also raises philosophical questions about our existence as humans in the current times. This is the beginning of the Way of the Alchemist. It is the foundation to the stories to come.
During the live stream Ms. Sebastian discussed each song to all her fans around the world. The live stream was a success as many of her followers tuned in and expressed positive feedback for her new album. Ms. Sebastian wore her The Alchemist tee shirt during the live stream, the design of the tee shirt is actually the artwork for the cover art of her album. The artwork is a portrait drawn by artist Ainur Timergaliev. Ms. Sebastian also wore earrings by designer Biblos Glasgow, whom she has collaborated with on many projects including her pioneering 'Poetic Fashion Story' where she is seen wearing The Opulent Queen collection by Biblos Glasgow. She recently wrote a poem of 13 verses to tell the story in the pictures. Biblos Glasgow as well as many others is a part of Ms. Sebastian's movement. Model and influencer Diane Jordan was a special guest at the studio with Ms. Sebastian. She wore a tee shirt with the artwork for Ms. Sebastian's smash single 'Aftermath' from The Alchemist.
During the live stream her video 'Fearless' was featured. The video was directed and edited by Alex Riley. When asked what 'Fearless' is about Ms. Sebastian stated, "In this important historical time, this song is about having no fear to speak out, to live your life to the fullest and not under mental slavery, search the truth and to go on a journey with a like minded partner or people even if it's risky but is fully freeing and representing the truth. Holding on to comfort wouldn't save you, if you know the change is in your hands' is from the song lyrics ".
Ms. Sebastian is a highly sought after producer who has produced, written, and engineered for many artists including Russian rapper Oxxxymiron. Her movement is strong and is growing every day. Her aim is bringing people together. Her album is the foundation for many projects and stories to come.
Multivizion Music studio is the cultural centre, where new ideas are created. Alchemist TV showcases many sides of her creative journey with the artists, designers, musicians, photographers and many others she is working with. It's an international movement that is transforming culture.
Ms. Sebastian's goal has always been to motivate, inspire and encourage people around the world to not limit themselves. Ms. Sebastian does everything herself in her humble studio. She doesn't have a machine behind her but you would never know that. She is a boss and her well wcj produced album showcases that. She has been described as the female Prince. She plays every part of the music instrumental on the keyboards and engineered all of the sounds.
Ms. Sebastian was recently quoted saying, 'The power of the artist, who listens to the beat of the Universe, the power of the mind unifying elements.
Ms. Sebastian was recently named the brand ambassador for celebrity designer brand Glass Reign whom she has collaborated with many times She wore a Glass Reign bracelet during her music video 'Fearless' .
About Jahna Sebastian
Jahna Sebastian who was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigious Russian Academy of Music is a multifaceted power house of talent. With her sultry vocals, captivating lyrics, hypnotic beats and exotic beauty she is a force to be reckon with. She owns recording studio, Multivizion Music which since its inception has become the nucleus of Russian rap and grime scene in London. She has engineered and produced for many artist including the Russian rapper Oxxxymiron who was named Discovery of theYear at the Russian GQ Awards.
Ms. Sebastian continues to pursue music while raising her daughter born in 2008 (whose father is American super producer Swizz Beatz) juggles motherhood and work. After producing and engineering a few hundred songs for other artists, releasing multiple EP's independently and acting in three short movies, a feature film and numerous commercials, she is focusing on her solo career and upcoming projects.
