 
News By Tag
* Digital Currency
* Bitcoin
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bowling Green
  Kentucky
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Computer scientist has better alternative to Bitcoin

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Digital Currency
* Bitcoin
* Technology

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Bowling Green - Kentucky - US

Subject:
* Events

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- CloudCoin founder Sean Worthington was the guest of Steve Meredith on the Drive Time program on WCKT Nov. 14.  The show reaches about 3 million people in two states.

Worthington appeared promoting his new book, Beyond Bitcoin: The Future of Digital Currency, discussed why Bitcoin is flawed and listed advantages of his next generation alternative: CloudCoin.

Worthington said CloudCoin is a digital currency that is superior to Bitcoin because CloudCoin's underlying technology, the provisionally patented RAIDA system, solves the problems faced by Bitcoin's blockchain technology.

Meredith asked why Bitcoin has so many problems.

"It does have some big problems," Worthington said, "One problem is that Bitcoin is not scalable.  The more people who use it, the slower it gets."

Worthington said the inherent problems of Bitcoin are the reasons for the internecine battles within the Bitcoin community that has lead to forks of the currency.

"Bitcoin was the first one," Meredith said, "So really they had no framework to look at mistakes. So you've created CloudCoin as a digital currency to eliminate those mistakes you've observed in Bitcoin… you haven't just put safeguards in, you've developed a whole new system."

"It's really amazing to think about," Meredith summarized.

CloudCoins have been trading publicly for several months and the trading price has risen as much as 850%.

Worthington's book details Bitcoin and blockchain's other shortcomings, including the sheer size of the blockchain (150 GB and growing), the massive amount of power wcj consumed by Bitcoin mining (as much as the entire state of New Mexico each day) and the tremendous length of time it takes to conduct Bitcoin transactions (from two hours to as much as two weeks).

Worthington is a tenured faculty member in the Computer Science department at Butte College in Calif. His book is available free at http://digitalfrontiernews.com for a limited time, along with five free CloudCoins.

Visit http://cloudcoin.global for more information about CloudCoin and the provisionally patented RAIDA technology.

Contact Ace Fogerson for more information or to arrange an interview with Worthington.

usecloudcoinmedia2017-12

Contact
Ace Fogerson
***@protonmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@protonmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Digital Currency, Bitcoin, Technology
Industry:Finance
Location:Bowling Green - Kentucky - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CloudCoin Consortium News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share