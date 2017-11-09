News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rady School of Management's MBA Program Highly Ranked for Entrepreneurship
Rady School ranked 25th out of 300 schools evaluated in Princeton Review ranking
The Rady School was recognized for its commitment to entrepreneurial education in its MBA programs. Since the school's first MBA class graduated in 2006, students and alumni have started over 150 operational companies. The rapid success of startups originating at the school can be attributed to the unique structure of the Rady School's MBA program, which integrates entrepreneurial education into the program through its capstone Lab to Market course sequence.
"This ranking affirms the Rady School as a leader in entrepreneurial education," said Rady School Dean Robert S. Sullivan. "In the short time since our MBA program began, our students and alumni have achieved incredible entrepreneurial success, founding wcj companies that are changing lives, creating medical breakthroughs and advancing technology."
The 2018 Princeton Review ranking list identifies the 25 undergraduate and 25 graduate schools believed offer the best programs in entrepreneurship studies. The ranking is based on a survey of more than 300 institutions offering such programs. The survey asked schools to report on levels of their commitment to entrepreneurship studies inside and outside the classroom. More than 40 data points were analyzed for the tally to determine the rankings. Topics included: the percentage of faculty, students, alumni actively and successfully involved in entrepreneurial endeavors, the number and reach of mentorship programs, scholarships and grants for entrepreneurial studies, and the level of support for school-sponsored business plan competitions.
In addition to the Rady School's signature Lab to Market courses focused on entrepreneurship, the school is home to the California Institute for Innovation and Development (CIID). CIID operates the school's startup accelerator programs mystartupXX and StartR, which provide mentorship and resources for early-stage companies, as well as several other programs focused on startups and venture funding.
For more information on the Rady School's MBA program, go to: http://rady.ucsd.edu/
Contact
Melinda Battenberg
***@ucsd.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse