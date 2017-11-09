News By Tag
VPS6 Announces Powerful VPS Hosting With 10% Discounts for All New Customers
VPS6 brings a superior hosting service at unbeatable prices and with unparalleled specs, 99.99% uptime guarantee and with a highly available backup the chance of data loss is mitigated.
VPS plans are designed to meet the hosting requirements of the diverse group of customers. The four main plans they are offering currently are namely: VZ-3G, VZ-8G, VZ-16G and VZ-32G. VZ-8G is the most affordable plan with 2 cores processor, 80GB disk space and 6000GB unmetered bandwidth. This plan is more suitable for individual website owners, startups and SMEs. For mid-size companies with multiple websites, the company offers the VZ-16G hosting plan that includes 4 cores processor, 16GB RAM, 180GB disk space and 10000GB unmetered bandwidth.
VPS6 also caters to the hosting needs of big enterprises with their VZ-32G VPS hosting plan. This plan offers 6 cores processor, 32GB RAM, 350GB disk space and 20000 GB unmetered bandwidth. Besides, all plans feature DDoS Protection to ensure the wcj best protection for one's hosted applications and data. All customers will also get 24/7 security and 24/7 technical support. With their round-the-clock technical assistance, the hosting company endeavors to avoid any downtime.
One can learn everything about the company's virtual private servers and their specifications by visiting the website http://vps6.net/
