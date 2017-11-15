News By Tag
Central Bergen Properties Rebrands Itself as Central Bergen Park of Commerce
Central Bergen Properties has been rebranded as Central Bergen Park of Commerce. Located in Garfield New Jersey, Central Bergen Park of Commerce boasts over 100,000 square feet of commercial space with storage options for large and small businesses.
Bergen County has an amazing history and is located very close to Manhattan. We seek to offer our services to companies that can't handle the lease prices within the New York area or any area in New Jersey that is seeing hikes in their lease agreements and price hikes in New York City. Central Bergen Park of Commerce has a lot to offer for any commercial and industrial organization. Our leasing office is staffed with several people who maintain and update the property as needed or requested and our hope is to help your company find a home in our commerce park in Central Bergen County.
More about us:
Central Bergen Properties is located in Garfield, New Jersey. This organization primarily operates in the Commercial and Industrial Building wcj Operation business / industry within the Real Estate sector. This organization has been operating for approximately 34 years. Central Bergen Properties employs approximately 10 people at this single location.
Central Bergen Park of Commerce boasts hundreds of thousands of square feet of units within in commerce park. Several smaller units are available for storage rental space. We are on call 24/7 to provide you with the utmost in property management services. Call us today for a walk through of our Bergen County commercial property.
Please visit http://centralbergenpoc.com for more information on availability and rates.
David Cloren
973-772-8800
***@puglieseco.com
Page Updated Last on: Nov 15, 2017