Safe and Secure Self Storage Announces 1000 More Units Available at Garfield Location

Safe & Secure a well known self storage company announced today that they're bringing another 1000 Units online by the end of this month and another 1500 by end of year. Bringing the total to approximately 100,000 square feet of rentable space.
 
 
Safe & Secure Self Storage Company
Safe & Secure Self Storage Company
 
GARFIELD, N.J. - Feb. 20, 2018 - PRLog -- One of New Jersey's well known privately owned self storage company, Safe & Secure, is bringing another 1000 storage units with rentable space in the Garfield, N.J. area. The Garfield Safe and Secure Location provides services to those within Bergen County and Manhattan as well.

Safe & Secure Self-Storage, based out of Garfield, New Jersey, has just acquired 1000 more units for the greater Bergen County area. Safe and Secure Self Storage is located at 141 Lanza Avenue in the city of Garfield, N.J. The location features climate-controlled units and 24 hour security.

Combined, these new units and the ones coming on-line within the next year will bring a total of 3000+ units.

"We're bringing even more easy, clean storage service to New Jersey residents," said Peter Dimaira, Safe & Secure Self Storage PR rep. "We're committed to providing everyone with clean and well-lit units and excellent customer service and look forward to providing storage solutions to the residents of Bergen County, New Jersey."

Safe & Secure Self Storage Garfield fsbdt has a large selection of facility features and self-storage services. Our self-storage units for rent in Garfield, NJ, are enhanced by digital recording surveillance system, limited availability 24-hour loading dock units, and is tractor trailer accessible. But that's not all we have to offer.

Our Mission

Providing the best service that suits your requirements. Giving you the best self storage experience ever.

Our Vision


Storage space is necessity to everyone. Your experience must be memorable.

Our Goal

Be Sincere, Approachable & Passionate.

For self storage New Jersey, no one does it better than Safe & Secure Self Storage Garfield. Our mini storage facility is well cared for so that you can come and go with ease. Enjoy convenient facility features, including digital surveillance system, loading docks, external storage, Boat and Vehicle storage, plus much more. We make self-storage more accessible to the surrounding area. We have several different storage types and sizes to choose from.

Visit Us: https://www.safeandsecure.com

