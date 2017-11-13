Rock and Roll Designer IVY SUPERSONIC Visits the GingerNewYork TV Show, New York City

A Woman of Many Talents - Ivy Supersonic - Drops by the GingerNewYork TV Show to Share Stories of Her Life as an Artist & Producer. RSVP for Studio Audience. Manhattan Neighborhood Network, Friday Nov 24, 2017, Spectrum 34 & 1995, 2pm.