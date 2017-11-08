News By Tag
SafeTec Training Services and Hahnemann University Hospital To Offer Free Stop The Bleed Training
SafeTec Training Services and Hahnemann University Hospital will offer the US Department of Homeland Security's Stop the Bleeding training.
Stop the Bleed is an educational program introduced by the White House in 2015. Its intended audience are lay rescuers who would likely be at the scene of a bleeding emergency before first responders. The training, overseen by the US Department of Homeland Security teaches students how to recognize life threatening bleeding and apply immediate actions to attempt to stop major bleeding, including the use of tourniquets. This program is especially valuable to those who frequent events with a large number of people present or venues which could be a potential target to violence.
This free class will be held wcj at the SafeTec Training Services Education Center, 2793 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 on November 17, 2018 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm. Tuition for this class is free however, registration is required to attend. Those wishing to attend can contact Adam Zwislewski, Hahnemann University Trauma Educator/Outreach Coordinator at (215) 762-3783.
SafeTec Training Services; http://www.safetectraining.com
Contact
SafeTec Training Services
(877) 788-6384
***@safetectraining.com
