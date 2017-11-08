 
News By Tag
* Stop The Bleed
* Bleeding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* WARMINSTER
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

SafeTec Training Services and Hahnemann University Hospital To Offer Free Stop The Bleed Training

SafeTec Training Services and Hahnemann University Hospital will offer the US Department of Homeland Security's Stop the Bleeding training.
 
WARMINSTER, Pa. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Hahnemann University Hospital's Charles C. Wolferth Trauma Center (Philadelphia, PA) and SafeTec Training Services (Bensalem, PA) to provide free Stop the Bleed training to the public on November 17, 2018.

Stop the Bleed is an educational program introduced by the White House in 2015. Its intended audience are lay rescuers who would likely be at the scene of a bleeding emergency before first responders. The training, overseen by the US Department of Homeland Security teaches students how to recognize life threatening bleeding and apply immediate actions to attempt to stop major bleeding, including the use of tourniquets. This program is especially valuable to those who frequent events with a large number of people present or venues which could be a potential target to violence.

This free class will be held wcj at the SafeTec Training Services Education Center, 2793 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 on November 17, 2018 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm. Tuition for this class is free however, registration is required to attend. Those wishing to attend can contact Adam Zwislewski, Hahnemann University Trauma Educator/Outreach Coordinator at (215) 762-3783.

SafeTec Training Services; http://www.safetectraining.com

Contact
SafeTec Training Services
(877) 788-6384
***@safetectraining.com
End
Source:
Email:***@safetectraining.com Email Verified
Tags:Stop The Bleed, Bleeding
Industry:Health
Location:WARMINSTER - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SafeTec Training Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share