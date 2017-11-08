 
November 2017





Hegins Area Ambulance Association and SafeTec Trainign Services Announce 2018 EMS Training

Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training continues in Schuylkill County.
 
VALLEY VIEW, Pa. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Hegins Area Ambulance Association (Valley View, PA) and SafeTec Training Services (Warminster, PA) are proud to announce their winter 2018 emergency medical services (EMS) training schedule.

Emergency Medical Responder training will begin on January 23, 2018. The EMR class will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00pm - 10:00pm and alternating Saturdays from 8:00am - 4:00pm. The class is scheduled to end on February 20, 2018.

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training will begin on March 6, 2018. The EMT class will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00pm - 10:00pm and alternating Saturdays from 8:00am - 4:00pm. The class is scheduled to end on June 26, 2018.

All classes will be held at the Hegins Area Ambulance Association's headquarters located at 352 Gap Street, Valley View, PA 17983.

Hegins Area Ambulance Association and SafeTec Training Services have been providing EMR and EMT training to the residents wcj of Schuylkill County since 2016. Since beginning this partnership the groups have been able to train many students who have gone on to become certified and answer the emergency calls of residents of the county.

For complete course details and to register please visit; http://www.safetectraining.com or contact SafeTec Training Services at (877) 788-6384.

SafeTec Training Services
www.safetectraining.com
***@safetectraining.com
