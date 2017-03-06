News By Tag
Life Saving Training Coming to Auburn (PA)
Auburn Volunteer Fire Company to received life-saving Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) training.
EMR training is the minimum required training for personnel to operate as an 'Ambulance Attendant' in the State when teamed with at least one EMT. The training is less intensive than Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training however, fills a huge void in many areas of the State. Emergency medical services (EMS) in many parts of the State are covered by departments staffed 100% by volunteer community members. "It is sometimes difficult for volunteer community members to find the required 175 or more hours required for training to become an EMT." said Fred Ellinger, Jr. Owner of SafeTec Training Services. "EMR addresses this time commitment by offering a 'scaled down' version of EMT training, making it more palatable for some volunteers."
SafeTec Training Services is a Philadelphia area provider of health and safety training and is PA Bureau of EMS approved to provide basic EMS training. SafeTec has been providing EMR and EMT training in Schuylkill County since early 2016 after a relationship was established with Hegins Area Ambulance Association. Hegins and SafeTec established a partnership to provide training from its Valley View headquarters to provide an alternative to having its members travel to out-of-county facilities to get required certification training.
More information about the EMR training being held at Auburn Volunteer Fire Company can be found at www.safetectraining.com.
