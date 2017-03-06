 
Life Saving Training Coming to Auburn (PA)

Auburn Volunteer Fire Company to received life-saving Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) training.
 
 
WARMINSTER, Pa. - March 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Auburn Volunteer Fire Company (SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA) has teamed with SafeTec Training Services to provide members of its department with Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) training. EMR certification is the most basic Pennsylvania Department of Health/Bureau of Emergency Services approved certification for ambulance providers. The EMR training will be held at the Auburn Fire Company headquarters beginning on March 28, 2017. The course will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and will encompass approximately 60 hours of didactic and hands-on training. The training is available to other fire and ambulance companies and other interested community members.

EMR training is the minimum required training for personnel to operate as an 'Ambulance Attendant' in the State when teamed with at least one EMT. The training is less intensive than Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training however, fills a huge void in many areas of the State. Emergency medical services (EMS) in many parts of the State are covered by departments staffed 100% by volunteer community members. "It is sometimes difficult for volunteer community members to find the required 175 or more hours required for training to become an EMT." said Fred Ellinger, Jr. Owner of SafeTec Training Services. "EMR addresses this time commitment by offering a 'scaled down' version of EMT training, making it more palatable for some volunteers.", Ellinger said.

SafeTec Training Services is a Philadelphia area provider of health and safety training and is PA Bureau of EMS approved to provide basic EMS training. SafeTec has been providing EMR and EMT training in Schuylkill County since early 2016 after a relationship was established with Hegins Area Ambulance Association. Hegins and SafeTec established a partnership to provide training from its Valley View headquarters to provide an alternative to having its members travel to out-of-county facilities to get required certification training.

More information about the EMR training being held at Auburn Volunteer Fire Company can be found at www.safetectraining.com.

Media Contact
SafeTec Training Services (877) 788-6384
fellinger@safetectraining.com
Click to Share