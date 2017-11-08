 
Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Athens, GA

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
ATHENS, Ga. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting John Keeble, CFP® as the new Chapter President of AFEA's Athens, GA #4565.

John Keeble, CFP® (a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER practitioner), ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant), is a Registered Investment Advisor, and a Registered Principal of Cetera Advisors, LLC. John is also a Registered Investment Advisor. John and his firm, provide a boutique financial planning experience for clients with access to the resources of some of the largest national firms. Good Stewardship is the mission of John Keeble and his firm for clients and the mission also includes the objective of providing financial education.

John and his wife, Beth, met at the University of Georgia in Athens where they both graduated. John earned a Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance at UGA and earned the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) from The American College. John and Beth moved to a farm in Athens after raising their daughter and son, and enjoy horseback riding, UGA football, and the wcj many other benefits found in the Athens community. They spend part of the week in their Atlanta home and John maintains an office in Atlanta. Beth owns Athens Homes and Farms, LLC,  a real estate company engaged in helping individuals buy and sell homes and farms in the Athens area. John and Beth are both REALTORS®  with Keller Williams Realty Cityside.  John and Beth attend Athens Church, Buckhead Church and are involved in and support Young Life in both  Athens and Atlanta.

AFEA is thrilled to have John join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
