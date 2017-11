Asset Campus Housing Welcomes Waco's Enclave at the Stadium to Its Family of Managed Properties

The Enclave at the Stadium in Waco

-- The 440-bed Enclave at the Stadium (http://enclavewaco.com)is situated a short walk from Baylor University and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Units come fully furnished and feature high-speed internet and wood-style flooring.The Enclave at the Stadium is just steps from McLane Stadium. Units include remote-controlled ceiling fans and lights, programmable Saflok key system, Granite countertops, all black appliances and deep stainless kitchen sinks. Community amenities include a fitness center, fire pit, sand volleyball, grilling area, dog park, study lounge, soccer field and yoga/spin studio.* * *Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management wcj firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.