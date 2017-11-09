News By Tag
Asset Campus Housing Welcomes Waco's Enclave at the Stadium to Its Family of Managed Properties
The Enclave at the Stadium is just steps from McLane Stadium. Units include remote-controlled ceiling fans and lights, programmable Saflok key system, Granite countertops, all black appliances and deep stainless kitchen sinks. Community amenities include a fitness center, fire pit, sand volleyball, grilling area, dog park, study lounge, soccer field and yoga/spin studio.
About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management wcj firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.
