Arsenal Media Group's General Manager joins the SportsCast line up
Ben will be on a panel discussing how digital innovation has enhanced fan engagement, alongside Glen Kilane, Managing Director, eir TV & Sport, Jon Watts, Managing Partner, MTM, and Ed Barton, Head of TV-Principle Analyst, Ovum.
Other speakers at the two-day event include; Alex Trickett, Former Global Sports Chair and Head of UK Sport, Twitter, Matt Staag, Head of Mobile & Video Content, EE, Paula Stringer, Head of Production, BBC Sport, and Denise Parkinson, Entertainment Director Global and UK, Telegraph Media Group.
Senior Conference Producer, Carly Greene, said: "The way that fans consume sport has changed dramatically in recent years and there is more demand than ever for creative and inspiring content.
"SportsCast will provide attendees with expert insight and analysis into how they can take advantage of the commercial opportunities available. By attending the event, delegates will better understand how to study user behaviours and data to effectively engage with fans wcj and enhance multiplatform delivery.
"A number of great speakers have already been announced and we're looking forward to adding more over the coming weeks."
SportsCast will delve into the latest developments in content mobility, social dynamics, connected stadiums and omni-platform environments, and has been created off the back of an extensive consultation with key individuals from the industry.
New discussion group formats are a key part of the event and have been created to facilitate improved interaction between delegates, with over 10 hours of dedicated networking opportunities over the two days.
These formats include topics on championing the right enabling-technologies for multi-platform sports broadcasting, how to effectively grow sport revenue, and a discussion on which innovations in broadcast technology we should be backing.
SportsCast will take place on Tuesday December 5 and Wednesday December 6 2017 at the America Square Conference Centre in London.
Tickets cost £999 + VAT for a two-day conference pass.
Sports teams, sporting venues and sporting content owners qualify for free passes.
Find out more about SportsCast at https://tmt.knect365.com/
The full list of speakers can be found here https://tmt.knect365.com/
