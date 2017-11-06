 
Industry News





CAP Barbell's "CAP Color Coated Hex Dumbbell" has been ranked as Top Dumbbell by Ranky10

 
 
CAP Color Coated Hex Dumbbell
CAP Color Coated Hex Dumbbell
NEW YORK - Nov. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- CAP Barbell's "CAP Color Coated Hex Dumbbell" has been ranked as Top Dumbbell of 2017 by Ranky10.

With this great hex design dumbbell, you'll get such a smooth grip that all you have to focus on is your form. Each dumbbell has a contoured chrome handles for an ultra-intense workout. Its coating has no chemical smell unlike many rubber dumbbells.

As a testament to the success of the business, Ranky10 have recognised CAP Barbell as one of the most renown company in Dumbbell category, with industry leading products that stand out amongst the competition.

Ranky10 regularly on the hunt for exceptional companies wcj that rank within the top 10 in certain categories to list them and spread the good news. Their efforts have managed to place at number 1 and earned a place on Ranky10 list for Dumbbell.

For over 25 years CAP has been a leading distributor and provider of fitness equipment. CAP at it's inception only produced free weights and weight benches, but now carries more than 1000 products in over 30 categories. CAP provides weight training equipment, strength equipment, plyometrics boxes, medicine balls, storage racks, mats, inversion tables, and much more. Whether you're looking for something to train with at home or for commercial purposes, CAP has what you're looking for.

Visit https://ranky10.com/dumbbell-top-10-rankings/ for details.

Ranky10 is the world best video ranking site. Dumbbell video ranking can be viewed at Ranky10 web site.
Source:Ranky10
