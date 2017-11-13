News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Meguiar's "G-9524 Hot Rims 24 oz." has been ranked as Top Automotive Wheel Cleaner by Ranky10
Meguiar's G-9524 Hot Rims Wheel and Tire Cleaner unique foaming solution, Xtreme Cling is designed to cling to vertical surfaces and break down stubborn road residue from both metal and rubber.
As a testament to the success of the business, Ranky10 have recognised Meguiar's Inc as one of the most renown company in Automotive Wheel Cleaner category, with industry leading products that stand out amongst the competition.
Ranky10 regularly on the hunt for exceptional companies that rank within the top 10 in certain categories to list them and spread the good news. Their efforts have managed to place at number 1 and earned a place on Ranky10 list for Automotive Wheel Cleaner.
What began a century ago as a simple furniture polish laboratory and plant in the garage of founder Frank Meguiar, Jr., now spans the globe as an international car care brand. Celebrating its 110th anniversary in 2011, Meguiar's Inc. has become one of the world's leading surface care product companies, providing wcj highly specialized products for almost every conceivable type of surface. Meguiar's products are a way to provide car crazy enthusiasts an opportunity to express their utmost pride with their vehicle and overall passion for the car hobby.
Visit https://ranky10.com/
Ranky10 is the world best video ranking site. Automotive Wheel Cleaner video ranking can be viewed at Ranky10 web site.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse