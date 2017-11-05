News By Tag
Messineo-Wyman Announces IRC Fundraiser in Memory of Humanitarian Michael J. Wyman
The event will feature live music, refreshments, a presentation by the IRC and a few words about Michael J. Wyman. Anticipating a large turn-out, the hosts are spreading the fundraiser over two days in the home of Ms Greenberg Wyman. Ms Wyman shares, "My late husband was passionate about human rights and the misplacement of individuals and families during a crisis. This year would have been Michael's 75th birthday and this fundraiser feels like it's the best way to wcj honor the man who believed in and worked diligently for the rights of all humans."
The goals of the event are to encourage like-minded people to discuss and address the current issues around immigration and refugees, while providing financial aid for the IRC organization. Helene Greenberg Wyman and Meryl Messineo, having successfully run a Chelsea art gallery for over fifteen years, have expertise in the area of events. Guided by their imaginative visions their upcoming IRC fundraiser is sure to be as entertaining as it will be beneficial. You are cordially encouraged to make a tax deductible donation by clicking here: SPECIAL FUNDRAISING EVENT IN HONOR OF MICHAEL J. WYMAN, HUMANITARIAN (https://www.crowdrise.com/
About Michael J. Wyman:
Michael J. Wyman, who studied at the University of Illinois, deeply believed in the sanctity of human life - and devoted himself to empowering individuals of every stripe to be all they are capable of being. He served in the National Reserves and traveled throughout the world including crises regions such as Israel and Palestine and developing countries like Bangladesh and Burma. He taught a breakthrough workshop entitled "The Power of Acknowledgement"
About the IRC: The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises and helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover, and gain control of their future. Thousands of refugees flee conflict, dire hardships and upheaval to arrive in the US with hopes of new beginnings and eager to contribute their unique skills to the United States. The IRC creates opportunities for these refugees to establish successful new lives.
About KeyMedia Public Relations: Located in New York City, KeyMedia Public Relations (http://www.keymediapublicrelations.com) is a results-driven, boutique PR firm and Production Company owned and operated by Denise Marsa. The company provides a full spectrum of services, ranging from creative and strategic to advisory.
Contact
Denise Marsa
***@keymediapublicrelations.com
