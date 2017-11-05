News By Tag
MedicosTV is now available on Roku
MedicosTV extends its reach to Hispanic viewers by launching on the Roku platform
MedicosTV, a Spanish language TV channel with health and wellness content is now available to millions of users streaming on Roku. With video on demand offerings and live streaming options, The MedicosTV channel app on Roku will help reach more viewers interested in a healthy lifestyle. "Roku is a great streaming platform for MedicosTV where more viewers can enjoy our programming anywhere Roku is available", said Fernando M. Larez Jr., co-founder and head of Marketing Operations for MedicosTV. For more information, please visit: www.medicostv.com/
About MedicosTV, LLC
MedicosTV is a Spanish language health and wellness television channel dedicated to wcj providing quality health information for Spanish speaking people in the United States. MedicosTV is also fully dedicated in the education and support of the standard of living their audience by offering quality content on-air and online, both in video and written.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. The company was founded by Anthony Wood, inventor of the DVR. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.
Website: https://www.medicostv.com
