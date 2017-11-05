 
News By Tag
* Hip-hop
* Alternative Rock
* R B
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765

New Single From Von Constancy "They Coming Back"

A new single by Von Constancy titled "They Coming Back" is scheduled for release
 
 
Von Constancy -- They Coming Back
Von Constancy -- They Coming Back
TORONTO - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Sonorous Records Inc. will be releasing a new single from Von Constancy called They Coming Back digitally worldwide on November 14, 2017.  Von Constancy is a young musician from Columbus, Ohio. Constancy has a diverse musical style with a mixture of pop, hip hop, alternative rock, and r&b. He has a massive buzz in his hometown; big thanks to his high school Whetstone.

"They inspired him to keep perusing music after releasing a few singles to get his name recognized in his city," states Constancy.   His favorite musician is Lil Uzi Vert because he sees a lot of himself and his style in Uzi cause Lil Uzi Vert shows a lot of passion in his voice while making a majority of his music about love.

About Sonorous

Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene.  ​We have a team of digital operations and physical production experts managing our partner's digital content and physical inventory to be set up, formatted and optimized properly, so your music reaches as many destinations as possible, in the most wcj efficient and transparent way available.

Our dedicated sales & marketing team focuses on making sure your content receives maximum exposure by creating impactful campaigns and executing them via excellent direct relationships with hundreds of digital and physical outlets worldwide.

http://www.sonorousrecordings.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8O07OAP7RY



Contact
Ivan Cavric
Sonorous Records Inc.
***@sonorousrecordings.com
End
Source:Sonorous Records Inc.
Email:***@sonorousrecordings.com Email Verified
Tags:Hip-hop, Alternative Rock, R B
Industry:Music
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sonorous Records PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share