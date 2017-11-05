News By Tag
New Single From Von Constancy "They Coming Back"
A new single by Von Constancy titled "They Coming Back" is scheduled for release
"They inspired him to keep perusing music after releasing a few singles to get his name recognized in his city," states Constancy. His favorite musician is Lil Uzi Vert because he sees a lot of himself and his style in Uzi cause Lil Uzi Vert shows a lot of passion in his voice while making a majority of his music about love.
About Sonorous
Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene. We have a team of digital operations and physical production experts managing our partner's digital content and physical inventory to be set up, formatted and optimized properly, so your music reaches as many destinations as possible, in the most wcj efficient and transparent way available.
Our dedicated sales & marketing team focuses on making sure your content receives maximum exposure by creating impactful campaigns and executing them via excellent direct relationships with hundreds of digital and physical outlets worldwide.
http://www.sonorousrecordings.com
Contact
Ivan Cavric
Sonorous Records Inc.
***@sonorousrecordings.com
