New Single From Von Constancy "They Coming Back"

A new single by Von Constancy titled "They Coming Back" is scheduled for release

Von Constancy -- They Coming Back

Contact

Ivan Cavric

Sonorous Records Inc.

***@sonorousrecordings.com Ivan CavricSonorous Records Inc.

End

-- Sonorous Records Inc. will be releasing a new single from Von Constancy called They Coming Back digitally worldwide on November 14, 2017. Von Constancy is a young musician from Columbus, Ohio. Constancy has a diverse musical style with a mixture of pop, hip hop, alternative rock, and r&b. He has a massive buzz in his hometown; big thanks to his high school Whetstone."They inspired him to keep perusing music after releasing a few singles to get his name recognized in his city," states Constancy. His favorite musician is Lil Uzi Vert because he sees a lot of himself and his style in Uzi cause Lil Uzi Vert shows a lot of passion in his voice while making a majority of his music about love.Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene. ​We have a team of digital operations and physical production experts managing our partner's digital content and physical inventory to be set up, formatted and optimized properly, so your music reaches as many destinations as possible, in the most wcj efficient and transparent way available.Our dedicated sales & marketing team focuses on making sure your content receives maximum exposure by creating impactful campaigns and executing them via excellent direct relationships with hundreds of digital and physical outlets worldwide.