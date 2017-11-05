News By Tag
Trakm8 Launches UK's First Fully-Online Vehicle Tracking Solution
• Includes business/private mileage management and vehicle health alerts • Fully-online ordering and purchasing of tracking • Plug n play solution – no installation/removal fees or hidden costs • Free, no obligation, 30-day trial
Designed for trades professionals and other small businesses, Trakm8 Prime is the only vehicle tracking available where the customer can browse and buy online, without having to deal with a sales person. The tracker unit can be self-installed, so there are no installation or removal fees - and vehicle down time is kept to a minimum.
Colin Ferguson, Managing Director of Fleet and Optimisation for Trakm8, said: "A lot of small business owners and sole traders could benefit from vehicle tracking, but don't want to be tied up on sales calls or lose half a day while they wait for an installer to fit the unit.
"Trakm8 Prime gives them all the time and money-saving benefits of vehicle tracking, without any of the hassle."
Priced at £12.99 or less per vehicle, per month, Trakm8 Prime is a cost-effective tool for small businesses. It combines GPS tracking with innovative features designed to help save time and money. These include a driver coaching system proven to cut fuel consumption by up to 15 percent. It achieves these savings by helping employees to break bad habits such as heavy acceleration, harsh braking, sharp cornering, and engine idling.
Furthermore, Trakm8 Prime features the company's market-leading vehicle health alerts. The tracker picks up on any vehicle fault codes, acting as an early warning system to prevent costly breakdowns and non-starts. It also enables quick and easy separation of business and private mileage, eliminating hours of paperwork while helping both sole traders and smaller wcj companies to remain HMRC-compliant.
Users can log on via a web portal or app for smart phones and tablets, giving 24/7 access to a dashboard that provides top line information on all the key data. From here, they can download or print jargon-free reports and can also easily request additional tracking units as the business grows.
Trakm8 Prime offers a free, no-obligation, 30-day trial of its vehicle tracking solution. For further details, visit https://buy.trakm8.com/
About Trakm8 Prime
Trakm8 Prime is the affordable vehicle tracking solution specifically designed for small businesses. Sole traders and smaller companies can now enjoy the benefits of vehicle tracking priced at £12.99 or less per vehicle per month. Featuring fully online ordering and plug-and-play self-installation, Trakm8 Prime is quick and easy to register and install.
Trakm8 Prime is proven to save up to 15% on fuel consumption, by coaching drivers out of bad habits such as engine idling, aggressive acceleration and harsh braking. Its unique vehicle health alerts provide an early warning system to drivers, helping to avoid breakdowns and non-starts caused by issues such as flat batteries. Trakm8 Prime's P11D management tool also cuts down on HMRC paperwork and accountancy fees, thanks to easy separation of business and private mileage.
Trakm8 Prime offers a free 30-day, no-obligation trial to all businesses.
https://buy.trakm8.com/
