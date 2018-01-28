News By Tag
Trakm8 Prime Expands Offering with Dash Cams
Designed for small to medium-sized fleets, Trakm8 Prime is the only vehicle tracking solution in the UK that allows the customer to buy online, without first having to deal with a sales person. The tracker unit can be self-installed in seconds, which means that there are no installation or removal fees - and vehicle down time is kept to a minimum.
Customers can now add a dash cam to their package with Trakm8 Prime Protect. Like the Trakm8 Prime tracking unit, the dash cam is easy to self-install. Dash cams are proven to cut insurance premiums by up to 10 per cent, with some brokers now offering discounted insurance premiums to firms that fit dash cams to all company vehicles.
Colin Ferguson, Managing Director of Fleet and Optimisation for Trakm8, said: "Dash cams give businesses an added level of security and peace of mind, as well as saving them money.
"Our fully-online Prime Protect solution makes it easy and affordable for businesses to bundle vehicle tracking and dash cams."
The RoadHawk DC-2 HD GPS Dash Cam provides hard evidence that is accepted by police and insurance companies, including the exact data and time an incident occurred, as well as vehicle speed and precise GPS location.
The DC-2 features full 1080p video recording, gyro-balanced image stabilisation and a high-quality sensor to record footage in low-light scenarios. A G-Force sensor triggers the creation of an event file in the case of fsbdt a collision or a near-miss, giving users quick and easy access to the footage.
Trakm8 Prime Protect, the combined package of the RoadHawk DC-2 dash cam and Trakm8 Prime, is priced at £23.99 or less per vehicle, per month. Alternatively, Trakm8 Prime is available as a stand-alone product, priced at £12.99 or less per vehicle, per month. It combines GPS tracking with innovative features designed to help save time and money, including a driver coaching system and Trakm8's market-leading vehicle health alerts. It also includes well as business / private mileage management for quick and easy P11D returns.
For further details on Trakm8 Prime Protect, please visit https://buy.trakm8.com/
