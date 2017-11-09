 
"Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition" at Blue Moon Hotel Miami Beach

"Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition" at Blue Moon Hotel Miami Beach Announces its Lineup
 
 
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition" at Blue Moon Hotel South Beach Announces its Lineup for the fair taking place over Art Basel : December 4-10

(Miami – November 8, 2017) – What is your favorite bagel?  "Fridge Art Fair Miami Beach: Art Bagel," presented in conjunction with the historic Blue Moon Hotel South Beach, is busy making the dough, shaping and topping the bagels with "Fridge-tastic" varieties such as sesame seed, poppy seed and basil-flavored mouthwatering tidbits of dough.  BeeFont's curatorial team has lined up a fabulous show this fair.

Fridge #5 Miami is elegantly curated, bringing together artists in all stages of their artistic careers and varying styles and art forms.  This edition focuses of individual artists rather than galleries, dealers, collectives or any other art enterprises.  Artists include Susanna Thornton (photography), Deborah Rollins (painting), Jean Blackwell Font (mixed media), Gene Beery (painting), Ignacio Font (painting), William Wegman (photography), Fatima Canvas (new media), William Elkins (painting), Andy Warhol (photography), Mark Weiner (painting, Victor Pedelty and Eric Ginsburg (transforming into a Dog).

Another highlight of "Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition" is the Doggie Wall of Fame with its first induction ceremony taking place on Sunday, December 3rd.  This special event is proudly sponsored by the Fridge Art Fair Foundation for the equal treatment of celebrity dogs and The Eric Ginsburg "Worldoferic.com" consortium of dog painters.  In a sophisticated yet whimsical and distinctively "Eric Ginsburg-ian" style, the installation piece "The Dog" will highlight the gesture, movement and expression of celebrity dogs.

Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition will take place December 4-10, 2017 at Blue Moon Hotel, open daily from 10:00am until 8:00pm.  The VIP/Press Bagel and Lox Preview is Sunday December 3rd from 4:00 to 9:00pm.  This event will feature a performance by locally-based band Pocket of Lollipops.  The Fair will close with the "Clean the Fridge Bagel" Meet-and-Greet Brunch on Sunday, December 10th from 11:00am to 3:00pm at Blue Moon's restaurant, Fix.

FAIR EVENTS SCHEDULE

Sunday December 3rd
1:00-4:00pm:         VIP/Press Bagel & Lox Preview
4:00-9:00pm:         Grand Bagel & Lox Gala Benefit for Abandoned Pet Rescue of South Florida

4:30-5:30pm:         Fridge Doggie Wall of Fame induction ceremony

Sunday December 10th
11:00am-3:00pm: Clean the Fridge Bagel Meet-and-Greet à la carte brunch

FAIR VIEWING HOURS

Monday December 4th:         10:00am-8:00pm
Tuesday December 5th:       10:00am-8:00pm
Wednesday wcj December 6th: 10:00am-8:00pm
Thursday December 7th:      10:00am-8:00pm
Friday December 8th:          10:00am-8:00pm
Saturday December 9th:       10:00am-8:00pm
Sunday December 10th:       11:00am-8:00pm

MINI-BAZAAR MARKETPLACE

Monday December 4th:         10:00am-8:00pm
Tuesday December 5th:       10:00am-8:00pm
Wednesday December 6th: 10:00am-8:00pm
Thursday December 7th:      10:00am-8:00pm
Friday December 8th:          10:00am-8:00pm
Saturday December 9th:       10:00am-8:00pm
Sunday December 10th:       11:00am-8:00pm

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

About Fridge Art Fair: Fridge Art Fair was born in 2013 on New York's Lower East Side. Fridge Art Fair is the boutique, soft sell, dog-friendly satellite fair dubbed by Artinfo as "the baby who has refused to obey orders to stand outside the door while the adults confabulate inside."

About Eric Ginsburg: Fridge Art Fair Founder and Artist Eric Ginsburg (http://worldoferic.com) is best known for his unique and whimsical dog and cat portraits which consist of soulful and painterly qualities.  Ginsburg credits his success to patron and friend Sol LeWitt who commissioned works and served as a mentor, along with William Wegman, who served both as Eric's "pen pal" and as a "kind of a hero."  Ginsburg's works are found in public & private collections around the world including: Herb & Dorothy Vogel Collection of the National Gallery of Art, Corrie ten Boom Museum (Netherlands), The New Britain Museum of American Art, The Cartin Collection, Cindy Sherman, Fred Dorfman, William Wegman, Agnes Gund, Paula Cooper, and the LeWitt Collection.

About Blue Moon Hotel:  Located in the heart of Miami's Art Deco District, Blue Moon Hotel is housed in a Mediterranean revival building on Collins Avenue.  The 75-guestroom historic hotel was created in 1997 through the artful combination of two unique buildings: the Lafayette Hotel, which originally opened in 1934, and the Floral Apartment Hotel (later known as Les Suites), built in 1940.  Merv Griffin, the late entertainer and hotelier, once owned the hotel and gave the Hotel its name after the song "Blue Moon" written by Rodgers and Hart (Griffin was always particularly fond of the tune).  The Hotel is an affiliate of Marriott's Autograph Collection and is a proud member of HHM's Independent Collection.

