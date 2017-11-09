News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition" at Blue Moon Hotel Miami Beach
"Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition" at Blue Moon Hotel Miami Beach Announces its Lineup
(Miami – November 8, 2017) – What is your favorite bagel? "Fridge Art Fair Miami Beach: Art Bagel," presented in conjunction with the historic Blue Moon Hotel South Beach, is busy making the dough, shaping and topping the bagels with "Fridge-tastic"
Fridge #5 Miami is elegantly curated, bringing together artists in all stages of their artistic careers and varying styles and art forms. This edition focuses of individual artists rather than galleries, dealers, collectives or any other art enterprises. Artists include Susanna Thornton (photography)
Another highlight of "Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition" is the Doggie Wall of Fame with its first induction ceremony taking place on Sunday, December 3rd. This special event is proudly sponsored by the Fridge Art Fair Foundation for the equal treatment of celebrity dogs and The Eric Ginsburg "Worldoferic.com"
Fridge Art Fair Miami: The Art Bagel Edition will take place December 4-10, 2017 at Blue Moon Hotel, open daily from 10:00am until 8:00pm. The VIP/Press Bagel and Lox Preview is Sunday December 3rd from 4:00 to 9:00pm. This event will feature a performance by locally-based band Pocket of Lollipops. The Fair will close with the "Clean the Fridge Bagel" Meet-and-Greet Brunch on Sunday, December 10th from 11:00am to 3:00pm at Blue Moon's restaurant, Fix.
FAIR EVENTS SCHEDULE
Sunday December 3rd
1:00-4:00pm:
4:00-9:00pm:
4:30-5:30pm:
Sunday December 10th
11:00am-3:00pm:
FAIR VIEWING HOURS
Monday December 4th: 10:00am-8:00pm
Tuesday December 5th: 10:00am-8:00pm
Wednesday wcj December 6th: 10:00am-8:00pm
Thursday December 7th: 10:00am-
Friday December 8th: 10:00am-
Saturday December 9th: 10:00am-8:00pm
Sunday December 10th: 11:00am-8:00pm
MINI-BAZAAR MARKETPLACE
Monday December 4th: 10:00am-8:00pm
Tuesday December 5th: 10:00am-8:00pm
Wednesday December 6th: 10:00am-8:00pm
Thursday December 7th: 10:00am-
Friday December 8th: 10:00am-
Saturday December 9th: 10:00am-8:00pm
Sunday December 10th: 11:00am-8:00pm
______________________________ ______________________________ ___________
About Fridge Art Fair: Fridge Art Fair was born in 2013 on New York's Lower East Side. Fridge Art Fair is the boutique, soft sell, dog-friendly satellite fair dubbed by Artinfo as "the baby who has refused to obey orders to stand outside the door while the adults confabulate inside."
About Eric Ginsburg: Fridge Art Fair Founder and Artist Eric Ginsburg (http://worldoferic.com) is best known for his unique and whimsical dog and cat portraits which consist of soulful and painterly qualities. Ginsburg credits his success to patron and friend Sol LeWitt who commissioned works and served as a mentor, along with William Wegman, who served both as Eric's "pen pal" and as a "kind of a hero." Ginsburg's works are found in public & private collections around the world including: Herb & Dorothy Vogel Collection of the National Gallery of Art, Corrie ten Boom Museum (Netherlands)
About Blue Moon Hotel: Located in the heart of Miami's Art Deco District, Blue Moon Hotel is housed in a Mediterranean revival building on Collins Avenue. The 75-guestroom historic hotel was created in 1997 through the artful combination of two unique buildings: the Lafayette Hotel, which originally opened in 1934, and the Floral Apartment Hotel (later known as Les Suites), built in 1940. Merv Griffin, the late entertainer and hotelier, once owned the hotel and gave the Hotel its name after the song "Blue Moon" written by Rodgers and Hart (Griffin was always particularly fond of the tune). The Hotel is an affiliate of Marriott's Autograph Collection and is a proud member of HHM's Independent Collection.
Contact
Fridge Art Fair
2025901357
info@fridgeartfair.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 09, 2017