Britt Michaelian Brings Transformative Art & Wellness to The Ecology Center's Peace Dome
Internationally acclaimed frequency artist and quantum healer will host Healing House: Art & Wellness Workshop at The Ecology Center
By: Britt Michaelian
A Soul-Nourishing Journey in Orange County's Heart
Healing House offers a rare afternoon of healing and connection, designed to shift energy and awaken inner peace. Led by Britt Michaelian, the event features guided meditation, group Reiki healing, a sound bath, a frequency art exhibit, and a Gratitude Tea Ceremony with farm-fresh bites from The Ecology Center's sustainable fields. No prior experience is needed, just an open heart ready to receive.
Why This Matters
Michaelian's Healing House resonates with women seeking renewal, making it a vital addition to Orange County's wellness scene. "I purchased my first piece of Britt's work at Healing House and it now hangs in my office, bringing a sense of peace and calm. I have also commissioned Britt to make more pieces for our home because I believe her work is just at the beginning of a steep upward trajectory. It is only a matter of time before more collectors focused on wellness discover her important work," says Lisa Bhathal Merage, former Vice Chair of the Orange County Museum of Art. Hosted at The Ecology Center, a hub for sustainable living, this event aligns with Southern California's passion for holistic health and eco-conscious community.
About Britt Michaelian
Britt Michaelian is a visionary artist and quantum healer whose work intertwines creativity with profound transformation. Holding a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and master's degrees in Marriage and Family Therapy and Art Therapy, she began her career as an expressive arts therapist in hospital pediatric, oncology, and heart transplant units. Over the past 20 years, she has evolved into a renowned frequency artist and quantum healer. Michaelian's work bridges science and spirit, earning media attention and a loyal following of wellness seekers and art collectors.
Event Details
Britt Michaelian
