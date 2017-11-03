News By Tag
Cascade Asset Management doubles the size of its Indianapolis facility
Expansion allows company to serve the growing needs for secure and responsible IT Asset Disposition in the region.
Indianapolis is the 15th most populous city in the U.S. and is within one day's drive of half the population in the country. Much of Cascade's work involves the secure pickup and collection of unwanted IT assets from businesses and institutions, making Indianapolis an ideal location.
"Cascade has been in the Indianapolis market for more than ten years and we've seen significant growth this past year," says Neil Peters-Michaud, CEO of Cascade Asset Management, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. "This Indianapolis site is critical to our leadership in the Midwest, and our customers and staff from this community couldn't be better."
The company's growth is partly driven by increased demand for the secure destruction of corporate data off of company owned IT assets. In addition, there is a strong interest to ensure electronics do not end up in landfills, incinerators or dumped wcj on developing countries. Cascade's e-Stewards and NAID certified processes provide an assurance that customer data and the environment are protected every step of the way.
"We've also found the need to expand because we've attracted new clients throughout the region," adds James Ellison, General Manager of Cascade's Indianapolis facility. "Some of the most respected organizations in Indiana, Kentucky and beyond have trusted Cascade for their ITAD needs. We've been pretty quiet about our services in the past, but with our commitment to grow in this community and expand our capacity further, we want to invite more firms to check us out."
Already this year, Cascade has increased its staff by 10% and expects to continue that growth by adding 5 – 10 more employees in Indianapolis in the next 12 months. It has also invested in new processing equipment to expand capacity.
About Cascade
Cascade Asset Management has provided full service IT asset retirement solutions to Fortune 1000 companies and other institutions since 1999. The company operates ISO 14001, ISO 9001, e-Stewards and NAID certified facilities and was recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work for in America by SHRM and the Great Place to Work Institute. Cascade was also listed twice on Gartners' ITAD Magic Quadrant report for North America.
For more information about Cascade and its Indianapolis facility, please visit
