News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New QuiqAPP™ Ordering Feature Now Available at AAA Credit Screening Services
In response to client demand, AAA Credit Screening Services is now offering the QuickApp™ feature, which allows users to send a web application to their applicants by email, eliminating the need for paper applications and signatures.
Whereas clients previously had to submit orders through email or fax requests along with a signed application, AAA Credit Screening's new QuickAppTM feature allows for landlords, employers, realtors, and creditors to submit their background check and credit report orders simply by entering the applicant's name and email onto the ordering page of the existing customer web portal, or by emailing or faxing their applicant's name and email address to AAA Credit Screening Services. An email will then be sent to the prospective tenant or employee, linking them to a web application, wherein they fill out all required information, and complete an online e-signature. All appropriate state- and employment-related disclosures are also given during this process, making the QuickAppTM fully compliant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).
AAA Credit Screening's clients will find using the QuickAppTM streamlines their screening process, as it eliminates the need to keep track of lengthy applications and disclosures solely for the purpose of background screening. Additionally, AAA Credit wcj Screening's clients will no longer have to worry about missing information or signatures on their applications, as the QuickAppTM will not let the applicant progress through the application without completing all required fields.
AAA Credit Screening Services, LLC has provided credit and background screening services to landlords, employers, realtors, and creditors since 1996. The company is a proud member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), A+ rated business with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and is partnered with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).
For more information on AAA Credit Screening Services' QuickAppTM feature, visit https://www.hrbackground.com/
Contact
AAA Credit Screening Services
281-282-0447
***@aaacredit.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse