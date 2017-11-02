News By Tag
* Sports
* Women
* Female
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ProInfluence Features The Relish For Its Next Startup Spotlight™ Podcast
The Startup Spotlight™ falls on The Relish, a San Francisco-based sports media startup company. Founded by Ashley Wellington-Fahey, The Relish creates original video content across social media for female sports fans.
The Relish is a San Francisco-based sports media startup company that caters to female fans through authentic storytelling and reporting. Founded by Ashley Wellington-Fahey, The Relish develops and shares original video content on social/digital platforms, distributes the best sports info, highlights and profiles through an e-newsletter and offers local events to the most passionate female sports fans. Wellington-Fahey is a strong entrepreneur with a successful history in the sports and online media industries.
"We are very excited to feature The Relish on Startup wcj Spotlight™. Incredibly passionate, Ashley Wellington-Fahey and her team are creating unique sports content for women through authentic, unique storytelling. Female sports fans, content platforms, consumer brands and advertisers will find The Relish very intriguing,"
The Relish digital, social and e-newsletter platforms each deliver sports highlights, mixed with pop culture and lifestyle.
Fans can sign up at TheRelish.com/
Find the entire Startup Spotlight™ campaign showcasing The Relish, including a podcast with Founder & CEO, Ashley Wellington-Fahey http://bit.ly/
Learn more about ProInfluence and its Startup Spotlight™ platform https://www.proinfluence.co/
About ProInfluence: ProInfluence, founded in 2016 by Steve Schwartz, is dedicated to helping innovative, early-stage to growth-stage startup companies reach their full potential by offering valuable business development services. The launch of Startup Spotlight™ in 2017 has already helped many consumer-based startups reach new consumers, retailers, investors and other stakeholders.
-PROINFLUENCE-
Contact
ProInfluence, LLC
Steve Schwartz
***@proinfluencellc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse