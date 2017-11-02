 
News By Tag
* Sports
* Women
* Female
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bellevue
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

ProInfluence Features The Relish For Its Next Startup Spotlight™ Podcast

The Startup Spotlight™ falls on The Relish, a San Francisco-based sports media startup company. Founded by Ashley Wellington-Fahey, The Relish creates original video content across social media for female sports fans.
 
 
Ashley Wellington-Fahey, The Relish Founder & CEO
Ashley Wellington-Fahey, The Relish Founder & CEO
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sports
* Women
* Female

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Bellevue - Washington - US

Subject:
* Features

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- ProInfluence, a business development firm for startup companies, launched its newest Startup Spotlight™ campaign, featuring The Relish. Startup Spotlight™ includes an insightful, 15-minute podcasts showcasing innovative, consumer-based startup companies to key stakeholders.

The Relish is a San Francisco-based sports media startup company that caters to female fans through authentic storytelling and reporting. Founded by Ashley Wellington-Fahey, The Relish develops and shares original video content on social/digital platforms, distributes the best sports info, highlights and profiles through an e-newsletter and offers local events to the most passionate female sports fans. Wellington-Fahey is a strong entrepreneur with a successful history in the sports and online media industries.

"We are very excited to feature The Relish on Startup wcj Spotlight™. Incredibly passionate, Ashley Wellington-Fahey and her team are creating unique sports content for women through authentic, unique storytelling. Female sports fans, content platforms, consumer brands and advertisers will find The Relish very intriguing," said Steve Schwartz, Founder of ProInfluence. "Startup Spotlight™ is a great platform for companies like The Relish because it helps startups raise awareness with key stakeholders."

The Relish digital, social and e-newsletter platforms each deliver sports highlights, mixed with pop culture and lifestyle.

Fans can sign up at TheRelish.com/subscribe and follow on social media @therelishsports

Find the entire Startup Spotlight™ campaign showcasing The Relish, including a podcast with Founder & CEO, Ashley Wellington-Fahey http://bit.ly/StartupSpotlight-TheRelish.

Learn more about ProInfluence and its Startup Spotlight™ platform https://www.proinfluence.co/startup-spotlight-home/.

About ProInfluence: ProInfluence, founded in 2016 by Steve Schwartz, is dedicated to helping innovative, early-stage to growth-stage startup companies reach their full potential by offering valuable business development services. The launch of Startup Spotlight™ in 2017 has already helped many consumer-based startups reach new consumers, retailers, investors and other stakeholders.

-PROINFLUENCE-

Contact
ProInfluence, LLC
Steve Schwartz
***@proinfluencellc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@proinfluencellc.com Email Verified
Tags:Sports, Women, Female
Industry:Business
Location:Bellevue - Washington - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ProInfluence News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share