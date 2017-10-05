News By Tag
ProInfluence Features Kelvin Beachum For Its Next Startup Spotlight™
Kelvin Beachum of the New York Jets is featured in ProInfluence's insightful podcast.
Kelvin is a self-described country boy from Mexia, TX who was drafted out of SMU by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's currently in year 6 of his NFL career, playing for the New York Jets. Kelvin is a football player, an angel investor, a professional speaker, and a philanthropist.
"We are very excited to speak with Kelvin on Startup Spotlight™. Incredibly thoughtful and hardworking, Kelvin's passionate about learning about subject that interest him, including angel investing. I think Startup Spotlight™ podcast listeners will really enjoy hearing how his football career has assisted his passion for angel investing," said Steve Schwartz, Founder of ProInfluence. "I think Startup Spotlight™ is a great platform for angel investors like Kelvin Beachum to show their unique backgrounds and perspectives."
Kelvin was initially exposed to the startup wcj scene coming out of Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh. He continued to learn about startups and venture investing in San Francisco leading up to Super Bowl 50, attending tech tours organized by the NFLPA.
Find the entire Startup Spotlight™ campaign featuring Kelvin Beachum of the New York Jets (http://bit.ly/
Learn more about ProInfluence and its Startup Spotlight™ platform (https://www.proinfluence.co/
About ProInfluence: ProInfluence LLC, founded in 2016 by Steve Schwartz, is dedicated to helping innovative, early-stage to growth-stage startup companies reach their full potential by offering valuable business development services. The launch of Startup Spotlight™ in 2017 has already helped many consumer-based startups reach new consumers, retailers, investors and other stakeholders.
