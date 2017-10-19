 
Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

ProInfluence Features Package Guard™ For Its Next Startup Spotlight™ Podcast

The Startup Spotlight™ falls on Package Guard™, a Seattle-based startup company that deters home package theft. Created by Mike Grabham, Package Guard™ is the first product specifically designed to protect home deliveries.
 
 
Mike Grabham, Founder of Package Guard™
Mike Grabham, Founder of Package Guard™
 
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- ProInfluence Features Package Guard™ For Its Next Startup Spotlight™

ProInfluence, a business development firm for startup companies, launched its newest Startup Spotlight™ campaign, featuring Package Guard™. Startup Spotlight™ includes an insightful podcast that showcases innovative, consumer-based startup companies to key stakeholders.

Package Guard™ is a Seattle-based startup company that deters home package theft. Created by Mike Grabham, Package Guard™ is the first product specifically designed to protect home deliveries for all consumers who order online. Grabham is a seasoned entrepreneur who is also an active leader in the Seattle startup community.

"We are very excited to feature Package Guard™ on Startup Spotlight. Incredibly experienced, Mike Grabham and his team are growing another successful startup wcj based in Seattle. I think consumers, retailers, investors and other entrepreneurs will all find Package Guard™ very intriguing," said Steve Schwartz, Founder of ProInfluence. "I think Startup Spotlight™ is a great platform for startups like Package Guard™."

The Package Guard™  and its mobile IOS or Android app allow consumers to seamlessly receive delivery notification and deter package theft.

Find the entire Startup Spotlight™ campaign showcasing Package Guard™, including podcast with Creator & Founder Mike Grabham at http://bit.ly/StartupSpotlight-PackageGuard.

Learn more about ProInfluence and its Startup Spotlight™ platform at  https://www.proinfluence.co/.

About ProInfluence: ProInfluence, founded in 2016 by Steve Schwartz, is dedicated to helping innovative, early-stage to growth-stage startup companies reach their full potential by offering valuable business development services. The launch of Startup Spotlight™ in 2017 has already helped many consumer-based startups reach new consumers, retailers, investors and other stakeholders.

-PROINFLUENCE-

