Axiomtek Launches the ICO120-83D - A Robust Industrial IoT Gateway Designed for Quick Deployment
The ICO120-830D is powered by the Intel® Celeron® N3350 processor and provides high reliability, flexibility and stability for easy device-to-cloud connection.
The ICO120-83D's I/O interfaces include one RS-232/422/485 port (or one CANbus - optional), two USB 2.0 ports and two Gigabit Ethernet ports for communication options. This rugged industrial IoT gateway can withstand harsh operating conditions with an extended temperature range of -20°C to 70°C and vibration resistance up to 2G. It also offers an IP40 extruded aluminum housing and heavy-duty steel design. For its rich expansion capability and customizability, the ICO120-83D features one DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM slot with up to 8 GB of system memory, one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot, one half-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM socket for Wi-Fi, 3G and 4G connections. This IoT gateway is powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 and comes with Axiomtek's AXView 2.0 software for smart device monitoring and remote management.
"The versatile ICO120-83D can be used in various industries such as smart factory, smart building and smart energy for complete connectivity to any edge device. It is designed to deliver great value to our customers." said Gordon Cho, a product manager of the Embedded Computer Division at Axiomtek.
The ICO120-83D will be available for order in December. For more information, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Some Key Features:
· Robust DIN-Rail Fanless Embedded System with Intel® Celeron® Processor N3350
· Rugged and cableless design
· Wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +70°C (-40°C to +70°C optional)
· 12 - 24 VDC wide range power input with overvoltage and reverse protection
· Flexible wcj connectivity with 1 COM or CANbus, 2 USB and 2 GbE LAN ports
· 8-bit programmable DIO for IoT gateway applications
· OVP, UVP, OCP, RPP power protection design
· Supports Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems
· AXView 2.0 intelligent embedded monitoring software
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
