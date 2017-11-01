News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PreLicense.com® Launches a New York Independent General Adjuster License Exam Prep Course
New York is not a reciprocal state for the independent adjuster license. Non-residents pursing a New York independent adjuster license must pass the state license exam. The New York Independent General Adjuster Course from PreLicense.com includes content written by industry experts, designed to help individuals pass the New York independent adjuster license exam on the first try. The exam prep package also includes ExamTutor, a powerful tool from PreLicense.com that allows students to simulate the New York state adjuster license exam and take practice quizzes to focus their study.
In addition to the recently added New York Independent General Adjuster wcj Course, PreLicense.com offers online adjuster exam prep courses for Texas with combined state licensing exams. The Texas adjuster exam prep course and exam satisfy the insurance adjuster licensing requirements for Texas and 30 other states. The Texas insurance adjuster license is reciprocal, and students can become licensed as an adjuster in more than 30 states with just one course and one state-approved online test.
About PreLicense.com®: PreLicense.com® is a service of WebCE, the nation's largest provider of online education for insurance and financial planning professionals. PreLicense.com is based in Dallas, TX and offers quality insurance exam prep courses to prepare individuals for the state insurance licensing exam. To learn more, visit www.PreLicense.com.
Contact
Mallory O'Sullivan
***@webce.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse