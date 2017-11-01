 
News By Tag
* New York General Adjuster
* New York Adjuster License
* General Independent Adjuster
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

PreLicense.com® Launches a New York Independent General Adjuster License Exam Prep Course

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New York General Adjuster
New York Adjuster License
General Independent Adjuster

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Products

DALLAS - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- PreLicense.com®, a service of WebCE®, is the nation's leading provider of online insurance exam prep courses. PreLicense.com exam prep courses prepare individuals for the state insurance licensing exam with online exam prep content specific to their state. PreLicense.com recently launched the New York Independent General Adjuster Course to prepare individuals for the New York independent adjuster license exam. The complete New York adjuster exam prep course package from PreLicense.com is available for only $159.95 and includes the ExamTutor study tool.

New York is not a reciprocal state for the independent adjuster license. Non-residents pursing a New York independent adjuster license must pass the state license exam. The New York Independent General Adjuster Course from PreLicense.com includes content written by industry experts, designed to help individuals pass the New York independent adjuster license exam on the first try. The exam prep package also includes ExamTutor, a powerful tool from PreLicense.com that allows students to simulate the New York state adjuster license exam and take practice quizzes to focus their study.

In addition to the recently added New York Independent General Adjuster wcj Course, PreLicense.com offers online adjuster exam prep courses for Texas with combined state licensing exams. The Texas adjuster exam prep course and exam satisfy the insurance adjuster licensing requirements for Texas and 30 other states. The Texas insurance adjuster license is reciprocal, and students can become licensed as an adjuster in more than 30 states with just one course and one state-approved online test.

About PreLicense.com®: PreLicense.com® is a service of WebCE, the nation's largest provider of online education for insurance and financial planning professionals. PreLicense.com is based in Dallas, TX and offers quality insurance exam prep courses to prepare individuals for the state insurance licensing exam. To learn more, visit www.PreLicense.com.

Contact
Mallory O'Sullivan
***@webce.com
End
Source:PreLicense.com
Email:***@webce.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PreLicense.com, a service of WebCE PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share