News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PreLicense.com Partners with Solomon Exam Prep
PreLicense.com Partners with Solomon Exam Prep to Launch a New Exam Prep Course for the Series 6 and Series 63 Qualification Exams
The comprehensive exam prep course highlights the information a student must know to pass the Series 6 and Series 63 Qualification Exams, and enhances the overall student learning experience with interactive features like dynamic study planners, an intuitive search tool and an online glossary. Students also have access to Exam Tutor, a powerful diagnostic testing tool which provides unlimited customizable practice quizzes and complete exam simulations of the Series 6 and Series 63 Qualification Exams.
"PreLicense.com believes in creating high-quality exam prep solutions that include a variety of study tools for different learning types," said Dan Tromblay, PreLicense.com's Senior Product Manager. "Solomon Exam Prep is highly respected in the securities industry, and was the obvious partner for PreLicense.com."
"We are honored that PreLicense.com has chosen Solomon Exam Prep as its securities exam prep partner." said Jeremy Solomon, Co-founder of Solomon Exam Prep. "A securities exam is not just a regulatory requirement, it's also an important learning experience. We look forward to educating many more individuals through this exciting partnership."
PreLicense.com's Series 6 Exam Prep Course with Exam Tutor course package is available online for $99.95. Our Series 63 Exam Prep Course with Exam Tutor course package is available online for just $59.95. To order PreLicense.com's Series 6 or Series 63 Exam Prep Course with Exam Tutor, go to www.PreLicense.com or call our toll-free customer support at 877-488-9310.
PreLicense.com's products also include a suite of information-
About PreLicense.com:
About Solomon Exam Prep: Solomon Exam Prep has helped thousands of financial professionals pass their FINRA, NASAA, and MSRB licensing exams. Solomon Exam Prep is led by founders Karen and Jeremy Solomon, both of whom have maintained a lifelong commitment to advancing learning and education. Solomon Exam Prep draws from a pool of seasoned educators, practitioners and communicators who are experienced in both investment education and the process of adult learning. For more information go to SolomonExamPrep.com or call 503-601-0212.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 02, 2017