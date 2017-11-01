News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Samsung Introduces the New Samsung Galaxy Tab A, an Everyday Tablet Designed for the Who
Samsung announced a new addition to the Galaxy tablet portolio, the Galaxy Tab A (2017, 8.0''), an everyday, versatile tablet designed for the entire family. The Galaxy Tab A builds on the Galaxy design legacy, featuring a refine
"At Samsung, we continue to work towards meaningful innovation that delights our customers and meets their unique needs," said Sangsuk Roh, Vice President of Tablet Product Strategy, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. "The Galaxy Tab A is designed for both parents and kids. It's the tablet that's just as easy to take on the go or curl up with on the couch, with long-lasting battery life to get the entire family through the day."
Enhanced Performance for Uninterrupted Fun
To improve everyday usability and performance, the Galaxy Tab A is equipped with a bright and immersive display for watching your favorite TV shows, playing games or browsing the web on a screen that looks good even under bright sunlight. It also has an optional blue light filter to balance the brightness and reduce eye strain, making it easier to view content at night and in dim lighting settings.
The long-lasting battery (5,000mAh) of the Galaxy Tab A lets users power through movies, games, emails and more, all from a single charge that lasts up to 14 hours.[1] With 16GB of built-in storage and expandable memory (up to 256GB[2]) for additional files, the Galaxy Tab A allows the user to store more apps and content whether at-home or on-the-go.
Convenient Features to Benefit the Whole Family
Daily family life can get hectic, so the Galaxy Tab A strives to add convenience with the new Home Mode, which can be configured to show up to three displays, providing a quick glance at information like the time, family calendar, weather or photos even while the device is charging. Each family member can have their own login with Multi User Mode to securely save their favorite settings and apps. With Parental Controls, parents can set limits on usage and customize available content to create a fun and safe environment for younger users. Also, users can easily view their favorite apps and content on personalized Bixby[3] Home screens.
The Galaxy Tab A captures amazing photos even in low-light conditions with enhanced 5MP F2.2 front and 8MP F1.9 rear cameras, as well as a new flash for clearer and brighter photos. Never miss another sharable moment with the Galaxy Tab A's improved and intuitive camera interface, making it easier than ever to capture great photos from any angle and switch between camera and video modes.
More Content to Keep the Whole Family Entertained
Created for the entire wcj family, the Galaxy Tab A comes with an expansive offering of entertainment media and kids content:
· Kids Mode features exciting games, videos and content from partners including 5,000 videos and games from The LEGO Group as well as a social network themed LEGO® Life app with exclusive sticker content. The Galaxy Tab A also comes with a new native block coding app called Crocro Adventure; with this app, kids will be able to learn about block coding and programming through fun games teaching valuable logical thinking skills. Kids Mode now also features Value Pack options so the users can download highly popular apps like LEGO® Batman: Beyond Gotham, LEGO® Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin, Toca Hair Salon 3 and BRIO World – Railway at no cost.[4]
· Optimized for game play with Game Launcher, the Galaxy Tab A provides an enhanced user interface and personalized gaming experience with more gaming tools, as well as a Call and Notification Prevention Mode so users can focus on their games without interruption.
· Galaxy Tab A provides entertainment for everyone with three months of YouTube Red[5] free trial with purchase. YouTube Red provides an uninterrupted viewing experience free of commercials and advertisements, Offline Mode capabilities to watch and download videos and access to exclusive content such as YouTube Red Original movies and series.
For more information about the Galaxy Tab A (2017, 8.0''), visit http://www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/
[1] Galaxy Tab A (2017, 8.0") offers longer video play time of up to 14 hours, and is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, compared to 12 hours and 4,200 mAh battery on the Tab A (2015).
[2] MicroSD™ cards sold separately.
[3] Does not support Bixby Voice and Bixby Vision at this time. Bixby capabilities may vary by market.
[4] Eight apps, valued at approximately $28 USD will be available. However, apps available with the Value Pack may vary by country.
[5] YouTube Red is a paid streaming subscription service, currently available in the U.S., Australia, Mexico, New Zealand and Korea.
Contact
traccs
***@traccs.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse