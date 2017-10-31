News By Tag
Scott Mars, GM, Field Operations Americas, Exari Systems, Inc to Speak at TKG's Event
About Scott Mars
Scott is a veteran to the contract management space, leading the growth and strategy of Exari's solutions to the market. He most recently worked for Seal Software as their Vice President of Customer Success, and prior to that spent 10 years with Emptoris serving in key sales and professional services roles. Scott holds a B.B.A. from Texas Tech University and an MBA from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.
About Exari Systems, Inc
Exari delivers the most complete Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management platform, used every day by market-leading companies to understand all aspects of their contract ecosystem worldwide. With Exari, customers can reduce contract risk and improve operating efficiency with 100% Contract Certainty™. Learn more at https://www.exari.com.
Event Synopsis:
Since contracts are a critical part of every sales cycle, companies need to put efficient systems in place to effectively manage these assets. Unfortunately, many businesses still don't have the necessary contract management solutions, and this commonly leads to delays. Every forward-thinking enterprise in today's business environment should consider having wcj a contract management program not only to streamline and expedite the sales process but more importantly to minimize risk.
There have been several technological advances within contract drafting, and "machine learning" is in the forefront of these innovations. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been revolutionizing contract review and analysis for the past years and is considered as the possible key to full drafting automation, as well as providing insights into historical contracts for risk remediation.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will help contract management professionals understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of AI's impact on Contract Lifecycle Management. Speakers will also offer best practices in maximizing the benefits of this emerging trend while ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.
Key topics include:
· Contract Lifecycle Management – Overview
· Contract Drafting Automation
· Risk Management
· Impact of AI Trends on CLM
· Best practice use of AI in CLM solutions
· Factors to Consider in Selecting Efficient CLM Software
· Best CLM Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
