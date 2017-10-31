News By Tag
Open Call Theater Auditions - November 2017
"Sweat & Spunk". Two phenomenal short-stories written by Zora Neale Hurston.
"Sweat" is a story of liberation that follows Delia and Sykes Jones along a psychologically pressured journey of extreme love versus extreme hate. The terror of the tale unfolds as Delia has to cope with her increasingly intimidating, violent adulterating husband.
"Spunk" is about a time when gossip and story-telling are a valued source of entertainment. News travels fast, after a trusted local source reports an eyewitness account of Spunk Banks in the bushes, with a married woman. The family dramas quickly escalate as the quiet town gets rocked with fear.
Open Call Audition Dates for November 2017:
Tuesdays 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Saturdays 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM
The BRG Mainstage Production will run January 12 - 28, 2018. Friday, Saturday and Sunday Performances.
About Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater. For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The wcj Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...
To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.
