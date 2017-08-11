News By Tag
Steeves and Associates Adds Intranet-in-a-Box Service Partnering with Bonzai Intranet
Being the First Canadian Microsoft Cloud Partner, Steeves and Associates is always searching for new ways to streamline cloud deployments and infrastructure.
Being the first Canadian Microsoft Cloud Partner, Steeves and Associates has a mission to uncover new ways to streamline cloud deployments and infrastructure with Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint. Due to this, Steeves and Associates has decided to partner with Bonzai Intranet and their "intranet-in-
Dave Steeves, CEO of Steeves and Associates, summarizes the organizations' decision by stating: "For the last 25 years Steeves and Associates has prided ourselves at being first to launch emerging and disruptive technologies that help our customers gain efficiencies and improvements, while simultaneously managing risk and adoption issues that occur when adopting new technology. Partnering with Dynamic Owl to offer Bonzai Intranet as an 'intranet-in-
Bonzai Intranet is a complete intranet-in-
Steeves and Associates' partnership with Bonzai Intranet enables the company to offer an Enterprise-level, intranet-in-
Director of Bonzai Intranet, Jaap Mantel, sums up the strategic partnership with Steeves and Associates explaining: "With nearly 25 years of experience, Steeves and Associates are consistently at the forefront of emerging business technology and are very respected within the IT community. We're extremely enthusiastic about our partnership because together, we can provide world-class digital workplace and intranet solutions to organizations in Western Canada."
Steeves and Associates has begun deploying wcj Bonzai Intranet for customers on SharePoint On-Premise 2013, SharePoint On-Premise 2016 and Microsoft Office 365 Online. Customers are offered the flexibility of On-Premise, Online (Cloud) or Hybrid deployments to deliver a comprehensive intranet-in-
To see a LIVE demo of the Bonzai Intranet platform for SharePoint or Office 365, contact Steeves and Associates at 1 888 952 8800 (tel:+1888958800)or sales@steeves.net (mailto:sales@
About Steeves and Associates
Steeves and Associates is Microsoft 1st Canadian Cloud Accelerate Partner and 6th Microsoft Cloud Partner worldwide. With nearly 25 years as a Microsoft Partner, including being the leading Western Canadian System Center Partner and winner of Microsoft Impact Award for Online Solutions, Steeves and Associates has seasoned tenure as data center, cloud productivity and identity experts. Steeves and Associates provides seamless transitions to private, public and hybrid cloud environments with the most complete mix of Microsoft Cloud Solutions. To learn more visit: http://www.steeves.net
About Bonzai Intranet
Bonzai is the leading SharePoint Intranet in-a-box solution in North America. The company offers enterprise software solutions built on SharePoint and Office 365 to help employees connect, communicate, collaborate and engage. Delivered in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, Bonzai offers a disruptive solution to once costly custom SharePoint intranets.
Today, Bonzai has grown to be loved by over 300,000 active users in some of the world's most successful Fortune 500 companies. The company is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner and is the proud employer of three renowned Microsoft SharePoint MVPs.
Contact
Steeves and Associates
Dave Steeves
1 888 952 8800
***@steeves.net
End
